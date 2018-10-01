Behind the Weirdness That Is Maniac!

Netflix’s Maniac is one of the most unusual character studies in television history. It’s lead characters – Annie Landsberg and Owen Milgrim – are two genuinely messed up characters who seek help via a secretive medical trial.

Series stars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill join co-creators Cary Fukakaga and Patrick Somerville to talk about the whole WTF-edness of the show.

“Maniac is totally crazy. Which I love.”

-Emma Stone

“It’s impossible to explain what it is.”

-Sally Field

Showrunner Patrick Somerville, Director Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Sally Field and Justin Theroux explain just what “the fudge” is goin’ on in Maniac in this video, released today.

Go behind the scenes of the many unique worlds of “Maniac,” see how this “genre-bending,”1 “unpredictable,”2 “surrealistic visual feast”3 came together, and hear directly from the creators and cast about their experiences filming this “exhilarating and one-of-a-kind…sci-fi pharmacological dystopian family-therapy dramedy.”4

You can stream Maniac here.

On Instagram & Twitter: @ManiacNetflix

1Vanity Fair

2NPR

3Rolling Stone

4The New York Times

Like this: Like Loading...