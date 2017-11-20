Be a Warrior Trailer: A Wrinkle In Time!

Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey) admonishes Meg (Storm Reid) to be a warrior, while her father promises that his love for her will always be there, ‘even if you can’t see it,’ in the trailer for Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time.

A Wrinkle In Time premieres on March 9, 2018.

On March 9th, be a warrior. Watch the brand-new trailer for Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time.

From visionary director Ava DuVernay comes Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” an epic adventure based on Madeleine L’Engle’s timeless classic which takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and, ultimately, the triumph of love. Through one girl’s transformative journey led by three celestial guides, we discover that strength comes from embracing one’s individuality and that the best way to triumph over fear is to travel by one’s own light.

Directed by Emmy(R) winner and Oscar(R) and Golden Globe(R) nominee Ava DuVernay from a screenplay by Oscar winner Jennifer Lee based upon the beloved novel by Madeleine L’Engle, “A Wrinkle in Time” stars: two-time Academy Award(R) nominee Oprah Winfrey, Oscar and Emmy winner Reese Witherspoon, Emmy nominee Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Pe?a and introducing Storm Reid, with two-time Emmy winner Zach Galifianakis and Emmy nominee Chris Pine.

Produced by Jim Whitaker and Catherine Hand with Doug Merrifield serving as executive producer, the film also boasts an impressive creative team featuring some of the most talented artisans working today, including: Tobias Schliessler, ASC as director of photography, Naomi Shohan as production designer, Oscar(R)-nominee Spencer Averick as film editor, two-time Academy Award(R)-nominee Paco Delgado as costume designer and four time Emmy(R) nominee Ramin Djawadi as composer.

