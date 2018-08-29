BBC America to Celebrate The X-Files’ 25th Anniversary with Monumental Marathon!

BBC American have a treat for fans of The X-Files.

To celebrate the show’s 25th Anniversary, BBC America will air a five-day marathon of X-Files episodes.

The X-Files marathon will begin on Monday, September 10 at 6/5c a.m. and conclude on Friday, September 14. Check out the clever announcement teaser below.

Fans can follow Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) from the very beginning, reliving the best cases, best monsters, and best moments of UST (unresolved sexual tension).

The marathon will include episodes from seasons one through nine, as well as both feature films: The X-Files: I Want to Believe and The X-Files: Fight the Future.

