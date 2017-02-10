BBC America To Broadcast The 2017 Brit Awards!

BBC America will be the exclusive broadcaster for the 2017 Brit Awards – the awards that celebrate United Kingdom chart and commercial success.

This year, David Bowie has received two posthumous nominations – British Male Solo Artist and Mastercard album of the Year. Leonard Cohen received his first nomination, for International Male Solo Artist.

Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Little Mix, The 1975, Emeli Sandé, Skepta and Robbie Williams will be the featured performers.

The 2017 Brit Awards, hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis, will be broadcast on Wednesday, February 22nd (10/9C) – the same day as in the UK.

BBC AMERICA TO AIR BRIT AWARDS 2017 ON FEBRUARY 22

Iconic music awards joins BBCA’s slate of global pop culture events in February – including Planet Earth II and EE BAFTA Film Awards

New York, NY – February 10, 2017 – Announced today, BBC AMERICA is the exclusive US network of The BRIT Awards 2017 and will air the ceremony on Wednesday, February 22nd at 10/9c, the same day as in the UK.

Performances on the night will come from Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Little Mix, The 1975, Emeli Sandé, Skepta and Robbie Williams.

Skepta and Little Mix lead the nominations with three each. The legendary David Bowie received two posthumous nominations in ‘British Male Solo Artist’ and the prestigious ‘Mastercard Album of the Year’ with Leonard Cohen receiving his first BRIT Award nomination in ‘International Male Solo Artist.’ The 1975, Kano, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Calvin Harris, James Arthur, Clean Bandit, Jonas Blue, Tinie Tempah and Coldplay also received two.

This year’s awards will be held at London’s famed O2 Arena and will be hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis. 2017 will celebrate the Awards’ 37th show since its debut year in 1977. The BRIT Awards have established themselves as a global music institution that annually celebrates UK chart and commercial successes. The BRIT Awards 2016 celebrated an incredible night in British music with Adele picking up four Awards as well as giving a show stopping performance. For a full list of nominations, please visit http://www.brits.co.uk/.

BBCA’s delivering pop culture television events throughout the year including Planet Earth II premiering February 18, Peter Capaldi’s final Doctor Who season and the debut of spin-off Class premiering April 15, Orphan Black’s final trip premiering June 10 and the EE BAFTA Film Awards airing this Sunday, February 12 at 8/7c.

