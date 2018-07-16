BBC America Announces Doctor Who Exclusives For Comic-Con International 2018!

BBC America has announced its Doctor Who exclusives for Comic-Con International 2018: T-shirts, Hoodies, Mugs, Jewelry and more.

The network also announced two signings: Richard Dinnick, author of Doctor Who: Myths and Legends and contributing author of the Doctor Who: The Missy Chronicles anthology, and Kelly Yates, the artist whose artwork inspired the exclusive Kawaii Collection.

Comic Con International 2018 will take place July 19th–22nd at the San Diego Convention Center, in San Diego, CA.

EXCLUSIVE DOCTOR WHO ITEMS FEATURING THE THIRTEENTH DOCTOR AVAILABLE AT SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON FROM BBC SHOP AT BBC AMERICA BOOTH #4129

New York, NY – July 16, 2018 – The BBC Shop at BBC AMERICA booth #4129 is back at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 with exclusive Doctor Who merchandise featuring the Thirteenth Doctor, including a Thirteenth Doctor Superbitz plush, a Bioworld TARDIS Puffy Keychain, as well as a selection of t-shirts, hoodies, and mugs designed exclusively for the convention.

Exclusive to Comic-Con

· Kawaii T-Shirt, Hoodie, & Mug

· Alice Zhang T-Shirt

· Thirteenth Doctor Superbitz

· Thirteenth Doctor Funko POP!

· Thirteenth Doctor Titan Figurine (6 ½”)

· Thirteenth Doctor Kawaii Figurine (6 ½”)

· Thirteenth Doctor Hillside Mug

· Bioworld TARDIS Puffy Keychain

Shop Exclusives

· Doctor Who Stars Earrings

· Doctor Who Insignia Earrings, Necklace, and Dog-tags

· Rainbow Paint TARDIS Raglan

· Kawaii Doctors T-Shirt

As a special bonus, the BBC AMERICA booth will host three booth signings:

· Friday, July 20 from 11:30am-12:30pm and Sunday, July 22 from 11:30am-12:30pm: Richard Dinnick, author of Doctor Who: Myths and Legends and contributing author of the Doctor Who: The Missy Chronicles anthology. Dinnick is a writer of TV scripts, books, and comics who has worked on Disney series Eena Meena Deeka and BBC’s Go Jetters. He is currently writing for several of Titan’s Doctor Who comics.

· Saturday, July 21 from 2:00pm-3:00pm: Kelly Yates, the artist whose artwork inspired the exclusive Kawaii Collection. Yates is an illustrator best known for his work on Doctor Who comics for both Titan and IDW. In addition, he writes and illustrates the creator-owned books Amber Atoms and MonstHer.

BBC AMERICA will host a Doctor Who panel on Thursday, July 19 at 11:45am PT in Hall H, introducing Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor. Marking a new era for the legendary Time Lord, Whittaker will be joined on the panel by two of her Doctor Who co-stars, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill, who play Ryan and Yasmin respectively, as well as award-winning series showrunner Chris Chibnall (Broadchurch) and executive producer Matt Strevens (An Adventure In Space And Time).

