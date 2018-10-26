Batman: The Animated Series Blu-ray Set Gets Massive Order Increase

Who says physical media is dead? Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s just announced that due to demand it is increasing the production of run of Batman: The Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition blu-ray box set to 70,000. To recap this is the first time the show has been fully Remastered since its broadcast airing from 1992-1995. The new box set also includes the digital copy code. The box set hits the street October 30, 2018 for $112.99. I’m a little salty because I own the DVD Set which has a horrible transfer.

From the Press Release

The impressive Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition package features approximately 2,700 minutes of entertainment spread over 10 Blu-ray discs, plus the two bonus discs – not counting 11 specially-selected episodes with audio commentaries by cast and crew. In addition, Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition includes an exclusive ensemble of collectibles highlighted by three Funko mini-figurines (Batman, Joker, Harley Quinn) and seven beautifully-designed lenticular art cards. The entire box set is housed in a stunning layflat-book with a dazzling slipcase. And a digital copy of all 109 episodes is included in the box set.

Gallery

