Batman Hush Comes to 4K UHD August 13!

What up people? One of my favorite Batman stories, Batman: Hush is finally coming to glorious 4K UHD on August 13th, my Birthday month so Warner Home Video if you are listening, I doubt you are, my Birthday. Yep, it’s my birthday month. Just saying, it hits digital July 20th, right in the middle of SDCC. So you know what this means? They are definitely having a screening of this movie during San Diego Comic Con. I really hate that digital and physical releases aren’t day and date anymore, drives me NUTS. I won’t be buying a digital version of this because it’ll be available on DCUniverse soon after release, however, I love my physical media. Press release, details and trailer below.

Attached you will find the official announcement of “Batman: Hush,” the next entry in the popular series of DC Universe Movies. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC, the feature-length animated film arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting July 20, 2019, and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, and Blu-ray Combo Pack on August 13, 2019. Below are links to the trailer, and attached is box art for the film. An adaptation of the seminal DC classic tale, “Batman: Hush” centers on a shadowy new villain known only as Hush, who uses Gotham’s Rogues Gallery to destroy Batman’s crime-fighting career, as well as Bruce Wayne’s personal life – which has already been complicated by a relationship with Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman.

“Batman: Hush” boasts a stellar voicecast led by primetime television stars Jason O’Mara (The Man In The High Castle) and Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon A Time) as the voices of Batman/Bruce Wayne and Catwoman/Selina Kyle, respectively. The cast also includes Jerry O’Connell (Carter, Billions, Stand By Me) as Superman, Rebecca Romijn (The Librarians, X-Men) as Lois Lane, Rainn Wilson (The Office) as Lex Luthor, Vanessa Williams (Desperate Housewives, Ugly Betty) as Amanda Waller, Jason Spisak (Young Justice) as Joker, Peyton List (Bunk’d, Jessie) as Batgirl, Peyton List (Gotham, Mad Men, The Flash) as Poison Ivy, Geoffrey Arend (Madam Secretary) as the Riddler, Sean Maher (Firefly) as Nightwing, Maury Sterling (Homeland) as Thomas Elliot, Bruce Thomas (Legally Blonde, Kyle XY) as Jim Gordon, Adam Gifford (Longmire) as Bane, Sachie Alessio (Justice League Dark) as Lady Shiva, Stuart Allan (Teen Titans: The Judas Contract) as Damian Wayne, James Garrett (Batman: Bad Blood) as Alfred, Hynden Walch (Teen Titans Go!) as Harley Quinn, Chris Cox (Family Guy) as Scarecrow, and Tara Strong (Batman: The Killing Joke, Teen Titans, Teen Titans Go!) as Reporter. Director Justin Copeland (Reign of the Supermen) helms “Batman: Hush” from a script by Ernie Altbacker (Teen Titans: The Judas Contract). Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) & Alan Burnett (Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay) are co-producers. Amy McKenna (The Death of Superman) is producer. Michael Uslan is executive producer. Executive Producers are Sam Register and James Tucker (Reign of the Supermen). Preferred hashtag is #BatmanHush

