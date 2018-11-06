Bathroom Break Clip: Anna and the Apocalypse!

Even bathroom breaks can be a hazard to your health in Anna and the Apocalypse.

Anna and the Apocalypse opens in select theaters on November 30th before going wide on December 7th.

Get a sneak peek at Orion Pictures’ zombie holiday musical ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE in this new clip from the film. Watch as stars Ella Hunt and Sarah Swire fight off a zombie janitor, going to some creative lengths to get the job done. Don’t miss ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE in select theaters November 30th, expanding nationwide December 7th.

In Select Theaters November 30, Expanding Nationwide December 7

A zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven – at Christmas – forcing Anna (Ella Hunt) and her friends to fight, slash and sing their way to survival, facing the undead in a desperate race to reach their loved ones. But they soon discover that on one is safe in this new world, and with civilization falling apart around them, the only people they can truly rely on are each other…

Cast: Ella Hunt, Malcom Cumming, Ben Wiggins, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux, Marli Siu, Mark Benton & Paul Kaye

Directed by: John McPhail

Written by: Alan McDonald & Ryan McHenry

Produced by: Naysun Alae-Carew, Nicholas Crum, Tracy Jarvis

Genre: Comedy, Horror, Musical

Rating: R

Running Time: 92 minutes

Distributor: Orion Pictures

Website| Facebook |Twitter | Instagram

Like this: Like Loading...