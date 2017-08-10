Awesome Teaser (Great Job!): Tim & Eric Are Back with Two Fan Favorites!

Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim are once again making themselves (a little bit too much) at home on Adult Swim – with the return of Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories and Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!

The pair’s two shows will have a special premiere on Sunday, August 27th at midnight (11C).

TIM AND ERIC RETURN WITH TWO FAN FAVORITES…

TIM AND ERIC AWESOME SHOW, GREAT JOB! AWESOME 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY VERSION, GREAT JOB? & TIM AND ERIC’S BEDTIME STORIES

Special Premieres Sunday, August 27th at Midnight E/P on Adult Swim

Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! Awesome 10 Year Anniversary Version, Great Job? celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the show with a special 1/2 hour episode. New sketches, familiar faces, and the same old Awesome Show.

Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim recently wrapped up their sold out 40+ city nation-wide “Tim and Eric Awesome Show 10 Year Anniversary” tour with two shows in Los Angeles, CA.

First Look HERE

All-New Season Premieres Sunday, September 10th at Midnight E/P on Adult Swim

Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories returns for another season of the dark-comedy anthology series. Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim play a variety of characters in six brand new episodes, along with guest stars like Rhea Perlman, Ray Wise, Jorge Garcia, Andre Royo, Sarah Sutherland, and Fred Willard.

The new special and season are created by and star Heidecker and Wareheim and are produced by Abso Lutely Productions.

