Award-Winning Your Name Coming to North America!

The day the stars fell, two lives changed forever. High schoolers Mitsuha and Taki are complete strangers living separate lives. But one night, they suddenly switch places. Mitsuha wakes up in Taki’s body, and he in hers. This bizarre occurrence continues to happen randomly, and the two must adjust their lives around each other. Yet, somehow, it works. They build a connection and communicate by leaving notes, messages, and more importantly, an imprint.

Now, Funimation Films is bringing Your Name to North America – in both English-dubbed and Japanese-with-subtitles formats – beginning on April 7th. Details follow the break.

MAKOTO SHINKAI MASTERPIECE ‘YOUR NAME.’ TO OPEN IN NORTH AMERICAN THEATERS APRIL 7, 2017

Funimation Films Will Debut Animated Global Pop Culture Phenomenon in Both English-Language Dub and Japanese with English Subtitles

Flower Mound, TX – January 17, 2017 – Funimation Films will open Makoto Shinkai’s animated blockbuster and global pop culture hit “Your Name.” in North American theaters on April 7, 2017. The film will be released in both English-language Dub as well as the original Japanese-language with English subtitles.

Written and directed by Makoto Shinkai (“5 Centimeters Per Second,” “The Garden of Words”), “Your Name.” has already received critical acclaim and commercial success overseas, dominating the burgeoning Asian box office to quickly become the fourth highest-grossing film of all time released in Japan – behind only “Spirited Away,” “Titanic” and “Frozen.” “Your Name.” has also since become the second highest-grossing Japanese animated film released in Japan, surpassing legendary works from Hayao Miyazaki including “Princess Mononoke,” “Howl’s Moving Castle” and “Ponyo.”

“It’s truly a joy to be part of a film like ‘Your Name.’ that has surprised everyone’s expectations and quickly captivated the hearts and attention of audiences and films critics alike,” said Gen Fukunaga, Founder and CEO of Funimation Entertainment. “I have always believed that a touching and beautifully told story can mesmerize mainstream audiences regardless of a film’s genre. ‘Your Name.’ is the perfect example of this and will be one that journalists will point to for years to come.”

“Your Name.” was selected by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association as Best Animated Feature of 2016 and is on the official consideration list for a nomination in the Best Animated Feature category at the 89th Annual Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce final nominations for the 89th Annual Academy Awards on January 24, 2017.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing ’Your Name.’ to theaters across North America and Canada this spring,” said Mike Duboise, COO of Funimation Entertainment. “Based on audience reaction around the world and a week’s worth of sold out screenings during the film’s Oscar qualifying run last December, we expect ‘Your Name.’ to be a hit with North American theatergoers this April.”

The film’s soundtrack and original score was produced and composed by award-winning Japanese rock band RADWIMPS. Lead singer of RADWIMPS, Yojiro Noda, spent part of his childhood in the United States and is thrilled to provide the English version of all the chart-topping songs in the North American English dub version of the film, including Dream Lantern and Zenzenzense.

“Melody and lyrics must be something inseparable for RADWIMPS. For all that, I cannot respect and thank them enough for making these wonderful English versions to entertain international audience,” said Makoto Shinkai, writer and director of “Your Name.” “In ‘Your Name.,’ songs, lines and the story are in complete harmony. Lyrics represent characters’ cry of the heart. I hope these alternative versions will lead the audience to a better understanding of the world of ‘Your Name.’”

Film Synopsis

When a dazzling comet lights up the night’s sky, it dawns on them. They want something more from this connection—a chance to meet, an opportunity to truly know each other. Tugging at the string of fate, they try to find a way to each other. But distance isn’t the only thing keeping them apart. Is their bond strong enough to face the cruel irony of time? Or is their meeting nothing more than a wish upon the stars?

For more information about “Your Name.” visit the official movie website here.

About RADWIMPS

RADWIMPS are…

Yusuke Takeda (Bass)

Yojiro Noda (Vocals & Guitar)

Akira Kuwahara (Guitar)

Satoshi Yamaguchi (Drums – currently on break)

Formed in 2001 and made the major debut from EMI in Nov. 2005, RADWIMPS is known for wide sound palette and their own mix of styles based on rock music.

In 2015, their 10th anniversary year as a major recording artist, the band went on their first EU tour and 2nd Asian tour. They completed their fruitful year at a show in Makuhari Messe with over 30,000 audiences. Their first ever documentary film capturing the band through all these tours and shows was shown in theaters in early 2016.

Yojiro’s solo project, illion, has just released a new album “P.Y.L” in Oct. 2016.

