Australian Crime Drama Harrow to Premiere on Hulu!

Harrow is the story of forensic pathologist Dr. Daniel Harrow.

Harrow’s total disregard for authority and his unfailing empathy for the dead help him solve even the most bizarre cases.

The first season of the Australian crime drama will premiere on Hulu on Friday, September 7th – as will subsequent seasons (season two is about to go into production in Brisbane).

ABC STUDIOS INTERNATIONAL DRAMA SERIES ‘HARROW’

TO DEBUT IN THE U.S. ON HULU, FRIDAY, SEPT. 7

ABC Studios International drama “Harrow,” starring Ioan Gruffudd, premieres in the United States, Friday, Sept. 7, only on Hulu.

“Harrow” is the story of forensic pathologist Dr. Daniel Harrow, played by Gruffudd. Harrow’s total disregard for authority and his unfailing empathy for the dead help him solve even the most bizarre cases. He is driven to give victims a voice and will bend every rule to get to the truth of what happened to them. But when a terrible secret from his own past threatens his family, career and himself, Harrow needs all his wit, wile and forensic genius not to solve a crime, but to keep it buried.

Hulu will be the exclusive U.S. home to the complete first season, as well as future episodes of the series.

Produced on location in Queensland, Australia, “Harrow” debuted in Australia in March 2018 and received Australia’s Logie Award nomination for Outstanding Drama series. The second season of “Harrow” will return on ABC1 in Australia in 2019 and goes into production next month in Brisbane.

The series debuted in the UK in July to great acclaim on UKTV’s Alibi Channel. “Harrow” ranks as Alibi’s No. 1 series this season to date and the No. 4 top series ever.

“Harrow” is produced in partnership with Hoodlum Entertainment, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and Screen Queensland. The series is created by Stephen M. Irwin & Leigh McGrath, written by Stephen M. Irwin, and its executive producers are Tracey Robertson and Nathan Mayfield.

Joining Welsh star Ioan Gruffudd (“Fantastic Four,” “Liar,” “Horatio Hornblower”) is Remy Hii, (“Marco Polo”), Mirrah Foulkes (“The Principal,” “Top of the Lake”), Robyn Malcolm (“Rake,” “Upper Middle Bogan”), Ella Newton (“Newton’s Law”), Anna Lise Phillips (“Devil’s Playground”), Darren Glishenan (“No Activity”), Damien Garvey (“Rake,” “Jack Irish,” “The Kettering Incident”) and Hunter Page-Lochard (“Cleverman”).

