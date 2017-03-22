Augmented Reality Lets Archer Fans Solve Cases Like P.I. Sterling Archer!

Archer: Dreamland, the eighth season of the Emmy®-Award winning animated comedy series, lets fans solve cases alongside Detective Sterling Archer with the newly launched “Archer, P.I.” app. The multiplatform augmented reality app encourages fans to interact with Archer: Dreamland on screen and with real world objects to win prizes and solve cases.

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2017 – Archer: Dreamland, the eighth season of the Emmy®-Award winning animated comedy series, lets fans solve cases alongside Detective Sterling Archer with the newly launched “Archer, P.I.” app. The multiplatform augmented reality app encourages fans to interact with Archer: Dreamland on screen and with real world objects to win prizes and solve cases.

Archer: Dreamland premieres on Wednesday, April 5 at 10 PM ET/PT on FXX but fans can get an early start by seeking out clues ahead of time by pointing the app at outdoor billboards, TV commercials, digital ads, The Art of Archer book covers, the Archer Facebook page, Archer’s home on FXNetworks.com, and more.

Once the season starts, each episode will offer new clues that fans can find and collect in order to solve the case. Clues are discovered by pointing a phone or tablet’s camera at a television, computer or real world objects, activating animated experiences and collectible objects. Fans who use the app are also eligible for a weekly sweepstakes for prizes to reward their detective skills.

The “Archer, P.I.” app is currently available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and coming soon to the Amazon App Store:

Apple iTunes Link:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/archer-p-i/id1211839597?ls=1&mt=8

Google Play Store Link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fxnetworks.com.fxnetworks.archerpi&hl=en

Archer: Dreamland is an animated, half-hour comedy that revolves around the hardboiled private eye Sterling Archer and his quest to find his partner’s killer in 1947 Los Angeles. The case proves to be more difficult than expected after Archer quickly gets mixed up in a deadly game of tug of war between Los Angeles’ most powerful crime bosses. Every clue leads Archer further away from his goal and deeper into a mystery involving kidnapping, prostitution, and drug addiction.

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the incredibly vain private investigator, “Sterling Archer;” Jessica Walter as the veteran crime boss and nightclub owner, “Mother;” Aisha Tyler as the sexy lounge singer and Archer’s crush, “Lana Kane;” Judy Greer as the clueless heiress to a vast publishing fortune, “Charlotte Vandertunt;” Chris Parnell as a crooked detective hell bent on seeing Archer dead or in jail, “Det. Figgis;” Amber Nash as Figgis’ partner and occasional muscle, “Sgt. Poovey;” Adam Reed as the saucy band leader, “Ray Gillette;” and Lucky Yates as the club’s bartender/ heroin dealer/ Nazi scientist, “Krieger.”

Archer was created by Adam Reed and Floyd County Productions and is executive produced by Reed and Matt Thompson. Archer recently received the Emmy® for Outstanding Animated Program. The show is produced by FX Productions.

