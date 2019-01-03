AUBREY PLAZA TO HOST 34TH FILM INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS

Film Independent announced that Aubrey Plaza (Ingrid Goes West, Legion, Parks & Recreation) will host the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards. The Spirit Awards are the primary fundraiser for Film Independent’s year-round programs, which cultivate the careers of emerging filmmakers and promote diversity in the industry.

Nominees were announced by Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians, Captain Marvel, Mary Queen of Scots) and Molly Shannon (Divorce, Private Life, Other People) at a press conference on November 16.

Best Feature nominees include Eighth Grade, First Reformed, If Beale Street Could Talk, Leave No Trace and You Were Never Really Here. The show will broadcast live exclusively on IFC at 2:00 pm PT/ 5:00 pm ET on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

“I am truly honored and delighted to host the Spirits Awards this year,” said Host Aubrey Plaza. “It is a dream come true to host a show that celebrates my greatest loves… independent film, the people that make them possible and live television!”