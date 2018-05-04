Atlanta’s Got It All Trailer: Superfly!

In the tradition of the great Blaxploitation movies of the 60s and 70s, comes Superfly. Not a remake, a reinterpretation of what the word means – redefining the hustle; set in the city of Atlanta, GA.

The final trailer for Superfly is intense and ambitious – just like its protagonist.

Superfly opens on June 15th.

All hustle. No Shame. Don’t miss #Superfly only in theaters June 15.

Superfly – the film that helped define a genre in its characters, look, sound, and feel – is reimagined with Director X, director of legendary music videos (Drake, Rihanna), introducing it to a new generation. The screenplay is by Alex Tse.

Directed by: Director X

Cast:

Trevor Jackson

Jason Mitchell

Michael Kenneth Williams

Lex Scott Davis

Jennifer Morrison

