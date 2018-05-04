Atlanta’s Got It All Trailer: Superfly!

In the tradition of the great Blaxploitation movies of the 60s and 70s, comes Superfly. Not a remake, a reinterpretation of what the word means – redefining the hustle; set in the city of Atlanta, GA.
The final trailer for Superfly is intense and ambitious – just like its protagonist.
Superfly opens on June 15th.
Superfly – the film that helped define a genre in its characters, look, sound, and feel – is reimagined with Director X, director of legendary music videos (Drake, Rihanna), introducing it to a new generation. The screenplay is by Alex Tse.
Directed by: Director X
Cast:
Trevor Jackson
Jason Mitchell
Michael Kenneth Williams
Lex Scott Davis
Jennifer Morrison