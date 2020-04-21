The unusual inhabitants of Fraggle Rock – Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Traveling Matt – are back in a series of mini-episodes of Fraggle Rock: Rock On! – with the first episode now streaming.

Apple Brings Back The Fraggles in “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!,” Produced by The Jim Henson Company

First mini-episode of “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” now streaming for free on Apple TV+, alongside Apple’s lineup of award-winning, educational programming for kids and families

The Fraggles make their return in Apple’s “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!,” a new, original collection of mini-episodes, produced by The Jim Henson Company, premiering today for free exclusively on Apple TV+, a home for award-winning, educational children’s programming. The beloved stars of the classic 80s series, Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Traveling Matt, join together again for new stories and classic Fraggle songs that show everyone how we are all connected through friendship. New mini-episodes will continue to premiere globally for free, every Tuesday.

While the Fraggles might be in different parts of the Fraggle Rock caves, they can still find ways to have fun together, with music, silliness, special guests, and of course the help of devices created by the industrious Doozers – lovingly called the Doozertubes! In the first mini-episode entitled “Shine On,” now streaming on Apple TV+, new Doozertubes are delivered to the Fraggles’ caves, allowing them to come together for a favorite song “Shine On, Shine On Me.”

The all-new short form episodes are produced by The Jim Henson Company, and executive produced by Halle Stanford and John Tartaglia. In accordance with the Covid-19 “Safer at Home” guidelines, “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” is all shot on iPhone 11 phones from the homes of the production team and individual artists from all over the U.S.

“Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” joins an award-winning lineup of shows from today’s most trusted brands in kids and family programming that are now streaming for free on Apple TV+, including Sesame Workshop’s “Helpsters” and “Ghostwriter”; and “Snoopy in Space,” from Peanuts. With families around the world staying at home, Apple is featuring curated collections of TV shows, movies, music, podcasts, books, apps and games for families and kids of all ages. These collections have been created to help parents educate and entertain their kids and to assist teachers who are exploring creative ways to facilitate remote learning.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial . The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.* For more information, please visit apple.com/tvpr.

