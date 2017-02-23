Anthony Andrews To Television’s First Ever Oscars® After Party!

There’s something new at ABC, home of the 89th Academy Awards® – a live after party hosted by black-ish’s Anthony Anderson.

Host Anthony Andrews will be joined by Good America America’s Laura Spencer and special contributors Joe Zee and Chris Connelly as the official post-Oscars® show will be backstage with all the winners.

Live From Hollywood: The After Party will begin immediately following the Oscars® telecast – Sunday, February 25th (7/6C).

ABC announced today it will broadcast an Oscars® After Party, live, immediately following the 89th Oscars on Sunday, February 26. “Live From Hollywood: The After Party” is a one-hour special hosted by “black-ish” star Anthony Anderson. The Emmy-nominated actor will be joined by “Good Morning America” Co-Anchor Lara Spencer, with special contributors Joe Zee, Yahoo Style’s editor-in-chief, and ABC News’ Chris Connelly. The star-studded special features red-carpet interviews with celebrities outside The Governor’s Ball, one of Hollywood’s most prestigious parties. It will also include backstage interviews with the night’s big winners. Check local listings for air times.

The 89th Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be broadcast live on the ABC Television Network at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST. The Oscars, produced by De Luca and Todd and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, also will be televised in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. Additionally, “The Oscars: All Access” live stream from the red carpet and backstage will begin at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST on Oscar.com .

“Live From Hollywood: The After Party” will be produced by ABC’s Lincoln Square Productions. Brian Teta and Marc Burstein are executive producers.

About Lincoln Square Productions

ABC News’ Lincoln Square Productions produces original content for broadcast, cable and digital distribution specializing in entertaining ways to tell fact based stories, including ABC’s “What Would You Do?,” ABC’s “Madoff,” the OSCAR Red Carpet Opening Ceremony,” Investigation Discovery’s “Barbara Walters Presents,” as well as documentary programming for a wide array of partners, including PBS, Discovery Communications and A & E Networks. Lincoln Square Productions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. The headquarters are located in New York City’s Lincoln Square neighborhood. Morgan Hertzan is Senior Vice President of Lincoln Square Productions.

