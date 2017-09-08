Animation Is Film announced today the preliminary competition line-up and jury for its inaugural edition. The Festival will present a selection of new animated feature films from Asia, Europe, South America and North America, with both juried and audience prizes. The full festival line-up will be announced and tickets will be on sale starting September 20 at animationisfilm.com.

The festival launches October 20-22 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theater in Hollywood. The Festival will present a highly selective showcase of animated films from around the world, plus red carpet, filmmaker Q&As, special events, receptions, and both juried and audience awards.

“ANIMATION IS FILM” FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES INITIAL FEATURE COMPETITION LINE-UP AND JURY INAUGURAL EDITION TAKES PLACE OCTOBER 20-22, 2017 AT THE TCL CHINESE 6 THEATERS, HOLLYWOOD TICKETS ON SALE AND FULL SLATE TO BE ANNOUNCED SEPTEMBER 20 LOS ANGELES (September 7, 2017) – ANIMATION IS FILM announced today the preliminary competition line-up and jury for its inaugural edition. The Festival will present a selection of new animated feature films from Asia, Europe, South America and North America, with both juried and audience prizes. The full festival line-up will be announced and tickets will be on sale starting September 20 at announced today the preliminary competition line-up and jury for its inaugural edition. The Festival will present a selection of new animated feature films from Asia, Europe, South America and North America, with both juried and audience prizes. The full festival line-up will be announced and tickets will be on sale starting September 20 at animationisfilm.com ANIMATION IS FILM launches October 20-22 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theater in Hollywood. The Festival will present a highly selective showcase of animated films from around the world, plus red carpet, filmmaker Q&As, special events, receptions, and both juried and audience awards. The festival is being produced by GKIDS in partnership with Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Variety, with additional sponsors and media partners Google and Fathom Events. 2017 FILMS IN COMPETITION (additional titles to be announced) THE BIG BAD FOX & OTHER TALES (U.S. Premiere) Directors Patrick Imbert, Benjamin Renner, France, 2017 Benjamin Renner received an Oscar® nomination for Ernest & Celestine BIG FISH AND BEGONIA (North American Premiere) Directors Liang Xua, Zhang Chun, China, 2016 BIRDBOY: THE FORGOTTEN CHILDREN (Los Angeles Premiere) d. Alberto Vázquez & Pedro Rivero, Spain, 2015 Best Animated Feature 2017 Goya Awards THE BREADWINNER (U.S. Premiere) d. Nora Twomey, Ireland/Canada, 2017 Nora Twomey was co-director of the Oscar®-nominated The Secret of Kells LU OVER THE WALL (North American Premiere) d. Masaaki Yuasa, Japan, 2017 Cristal Award Winner Annecy International Animation Film Festival MARY AND THE WITCH’S FLOWER (North American Premiere) d. Hiromasa Yonebayashi, Japan, 2017 Hiromasa Yonebayashi received an Oscar® nomination for When Marnie Was There TEHRAN TABOO (North American Premiere) d. Ali Soozandeh, Germany, 2017 Official Selection 2017 Cannes Film Festival ZOMBILLENIUM (North American Premiere) d. Arthur de Pins & Alexis Ducord, France, 2017 Special Screening 2017 Cannes Film Festival — 2017 JURY (additional jurors to be announced) Peter Debruge Chief film critic, Variety (jury chair) Allison Abbate EVP Theatrical Animation, Warner Brothers Pictures Producer (The Iron Giant, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Lego Movie) Bonnie Arnold DreamWorks Animation Producer (Toy Story, How to Train Your Dragon) Jorge R. Gutiérrez Director (Book of Life) Charles Solomon Film critic and historian Mabel Tam Head film buyer, Landmark Cinemas ANIMATION IS FILM aims to fill a gap in the market by establishing the first world class animation festival in the US, with its home in the world capital of filmmaking. The Festival embraces the highest aspirations of animation as a cinematic art form on par with live action filmmaking and will be vocal advocate for filmmakers who push the boundaries of their work to the fullest range of expression that the medium is capable of. Site

Like this: Like Loading...