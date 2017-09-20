Animation Is Film Announces Full Slate Of Films!

The inaugural Animation Is Film festival has announced its full slate of films from Asia, Europe, South America and North America, with both juried and audience prizes, with filmmakers attending for most screenings.

The festival will also feature studio events, special screenings, short film programs, and VR lounge.

Animation Is Film will take place at TCL Chinese 6 Theater from October 22-24.

ANIMATION IS FILM FULL SLATE ANNOUNCED ***TICKETS ON SALE NOW***