An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power Hits Home Video In October!

The most relevant film of the year is coming to home video – An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power will be available on digital HD on October 6th, and on Blu-ray on October 24th.

The Bluray edition of An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power will also feature three bonus featurettes: Effecting Change: Speaking Truth to Power; OneRepublic – Truth to Power (Lyric Video), and Truth in Ten – The Facts About Climate Change.

MORE RELEVANT THAN EVER, LANDMARK SEQUEL TO THE ACADEMY AWARD®-WINNING* FILM PROMISES INSPIRATION AND HOPE

Winner of the 2017 Environmental Media Award for Best Documentary Film

Arrives on Digital HD October 6, 2017 and on Blu-ray™ October 24, 2017

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Hailed as “a wake-up-call” (Chris Nashawaty,

Entertainment Weekly) and “more important than ever” (Stephen Whitty, New York Daily News), the eye-opening and compelling AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL: TRUTH TO POWER arrives on Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand October 24, 2017 from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The film arrives early on Digital HD Friday, October 6.

Ten years after the Academy Award®-winning An Inconvenient Truth brought climate change to the forefront of mainstream culture, the 2017 Environmental Media Association (EMA) Award-winning documentary AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL: TRUTH TO POWER follows former Vice President Al Gore as he continues his tireless fight, traveling around the globe to educate and inspire the next generation of climate champions. This “daring, urgent and exhilarating follow-up” (Josh Dickey, Mashable) shows that while the stakes have never been higher, the solutions to the climate crisis are still within our reach.

The AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL: TRUTH TO POWER Blu-ray includes over 40 minutes of in-depth bonus content. Join Al Gore and filmmakers for a behind-the-scenes discussion about why they felt it was time for a follow up to the acclaimed documentary

An Inconvenient Truth. Plus, learn more about the urgency of global climate change and the tools we have at our disposal that can help make a difference.

Both the Blu-ray and DVD will be available in packaging featuring covers made of Clay-Coated News Back (CCNB) from 100% recycled content, a 100% recycled chipboard tray to hold the disc, and an insert printed on 100% recycled coated paper.

AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL: TRUTH TO POWER Blu-ray

The AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL: TRUTH TO POWER Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition with English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, Portuguese 5.1 Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and English, English SDH, French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles. The Blu-ray includes access to a Digital HD copy of the film as well as the following:

Blu-ray

Feature film in high definition

Bonus Content:

o Effecting Change: Speaking Truth to Power

o OneRepublic – Truth to Power (Lyric Video)

o Truth in Ten – The Facts About Climate Change

AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL: TRUTH TO POWER DVD

The DVD is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 TVs with English 5.1 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and English, French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles. The disc includes the feature film in standard definition and the featurette Truth in Ten.

Paramount Pictures and Participant Media present an Actual Films production

“An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power”

Music by Jeff Beal Edited by Don Bernier Colin Nusbaum Cinematography by Jon Shenk

Executive Producers Davis Guggenheim Laurie David Lawrence Bender Scott Z. Burns Lesley Chilcott

Produced by Jeff Skoll Produced by Richard Berge, p.g.a. Diane Weyermann, p.g.a.

Directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk

Soundtrack Album on Interscope Records

Original Song “Truth to Power” performed by OneRepublic

Written by Ryan Tedder and T Bone Burnett

About Paramount Home Media Distribution

AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL: TRUTH TO POWER

Street Date: October 24, 2017 (Blu-ray, DVD, On Demand); October 6, 2017 (Digital HD)

U.S. Rating: PG for thematic elements and some troubling images

Canadian Rating: PG, violence, mature theme