Amy Schumer Announces New Netflix Special – Growing!

Amy Schumer has announced her next comedy special – Amy Schumer Growing – premiering on Tuesday March 19th.

AMY SCHUMER GROWING

Amy Schumer announced her new Netflix comedy special, Amy Schumer Growing, this morning from her Instagram. This is the comedian’s second stand-up special with Netflix.

Amy Schumer gives a refreshingly honest and hilarious take on marriage, pregnancy and personal growth in her new Netflix comedy special, Amy Schumer Growing. Filmed in front of a packed house in Chicago, the comedian talks about the joys of womanhood, settling into marital bliss, and yes also you guessed it, sex!

The comedy special will launch globally on Netflix Tuesday, March 19 2019.

You will be able to stream Amy Schumer Growing here.

