American Idol Returns May 3!

Feb. 12, 2019

SEASON PREMIERE

‘AMERICAN IDOL’ RETURNS TO AMERICA’S NETWORK KICKING OFF THE ALL-NEW SEASON WITH A TWO-HOUR PREMIERE, SUNDAY, MARCH 3

“201 (Auditions)” – “American Idol” returns to The ABC Television Network on SUNDAY, MARCH 3 (8:00–10:01 p.m. EST), streaming and on demand, after first making its return to airwaves as the No. 1 reality show launch for its inaugural season on the network during the 2017-2018 season. Returning this season to discover an all-new crop of inspiring singers are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as Emmy®-winning producer Ryan Seacrest as host. Famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones will take on the role of in-house mentor.

In the highly anticipated premiere episode, viewers will embark on a nation-wide journey starting with the shows’ famed judge auditions in Louisville, Kentucky; Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; and Denver, Colorado, where aspiring singers will see if they have what it takes to earn a coveted golden ticket to Hollywood.

“American Idol” is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle’s Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick and Industrial Media’s Chris Anokute. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.

