American Idol Becomes Rainbow Connection for Maddie Poppe!

The rebooted (and ever so slightly tweaked) American Idol crowned Maddie Poppe the winner in its first season on ABC.

The Grand Finale Included Performances by ‘American Idol’ Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan

Additional Performances Included Artists Bebe Rexha, Darius Rucker, Gary Clark Jr., Kermit the Frog, Nick Jonas + Mustard, Patti LaBelle, Yolanda Adams and ‘American Idol’ Contestants

Following amazing performances by music superstars and legends, including our very own “American Idol” judges, the winner of Season 1 of “American Idol” on ABC was finally crowned, as the search for America’s next superstar came to a close on its new home on America’s network, The ABC Television Network, MONDAY, MAY 21 (9:00–11:00 p.m. EDT), streaming and on demand.

Performances during the grand finale included:

Bebe Rexha + Top 3 Finalists – “Meant to Be” by Bebe Rexha

Darius Rucker + Caleb Lee Hutchinson – “Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker

Gary Clark Jr. + Dennis Lorenzo + Cade Foehner – “Bright Lights” by Gary Clark Jr.

Katy Perry + Catie Turner – “Part of Me” by Katy Perry

Kermit the Frog + Maddie Poppe – “Rainbow Connection” from “The Muppet Movie”

Layla Spring, Dyxie Spring and LeAnn Rimes – “Blue” by LeAnn Rimes

Lionel Richie + Top 10 Finalists – “All Night Long” by Lionel Richie

Luke Bryan – “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” by Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan + Gabby Barrett – “Most People Are Good” by Luke Bryan

Nick Jonas + Mustard – “Anywhere” by Nick Jonas and Mustard

Nick Jonas + Jurnee – “Jealous” by Nick Jonas

Patti LaBelle + Ada Vox – “Lady Marmalade” by Patti LaBelle

Yolanda Adams with a choir of voices + Michael J. Woodard – “What the World Needs Now”

Top 2 Finalists– “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “What A Wonderful World”

The winner of Season 1 of “American Idol” on ABC sang her winner’s single

