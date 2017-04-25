AMC’s Sets Final Premiere Date for Turn: Washinton’s Spies!

The fourth and final season of Turn: Washington’s Spies will find notorious traitor Benedict Arnold (Owain Yeoman) taking his revenge on George Washington (Ian Kahn) by rounding up suspected rebel spies to impress his new British commanders.

No Abe Woodhull (Jamie Bell) must curb his temper and concentrate the bigger picture – winning the ear.

Turn: Washington’s Spies returns to AMC on Saturday, June 17th (9/8C).

FINAL SEASON OF AMC’S REVOLUTIONARY WAR SPY DRAMA “TURN: WASHINGTON’S SPIES” RETURNS WITH TWO-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 17th AT 9:00PM ET/PT

George Washington and the Members of the Culper Ring Are Determined to “Finish the Fight”

NEW YORK, NY – April 25, 2017 – AMC announced today the fourth and final season of the Revolutionary War spy drama “TURN: Washington’s Spies” will return on Saturday, June 17th at 9:00 P.M. ET/PT with a two-hour premiere . The Season 4 key art, featuring Jamie Bell as Abraham Woodhull, depicts his determination to “Finish the Fight.” Hi-res versions of the new season’s key art are available here.

The ten-episode final season opens with notorious traitor Benedict Arnold (Owain Yeoman) taking his revenge on George Washington (Ian Kahn) by rounding up suspected rebel spies to impress his new British commanders. Meanwhile, Abe Woodhull (Jamie Bell) and the other members of the Culper Ring escape Arnold’s clutches and unintended consequences compel Abe to seek revenge. For his side to prevail, he must forsake his bloodlust and turn his attention toward the one thing that truly matters: winning the war.

An AMC Studios production, “TURN: Washington’s Spies” is executive produced by Craig Silverstein (“Nikita”), who also serves as showrunner, Barry Josephson (“Bones,”Enchanted) from Josephson Entertainment, Michael Taylor (“Battlestar Galactica”), Andrew Colville (“Nikita”) and Henry Bronchtein (“The Sopranos”), and is based on the book “Washington’s Spies: The Story of America’s First Spy Ring,” by Alexander Rose, who serves as a producer and has been a member of the writing staff since season two.

In addition to Bell, Kahn and Yeoman, the series stars Seth Numrich as Ben Tallmadge, Daniel Henshall as Caleb Brewster, Heather Lind as Anna Strong, Meegan Warner as Mary Woodhull, Kevin R. McNally as Judge Richard Woodhull, Angus Macfadyen as Robert Rogers, Burn Gorman as Major Hewlett, Samuel Roukin as Captain John Simcoe, Ksenia Solo as Peggy Shippen and Nick Westrate as Robert Townsend.

