AMC Renews Humans!

CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED SERIES TO RETURN IN 2018

“AMC’s AI series continues to expand and redefine the genre in dramatically creative and human ways” (The Hollywood Reporter)

“Humans is the most compelling, emotionally resonant robot-centric show on television.” (Vulture)

“This march of machines is still pulse quickening” (The Guardian)

NEW YORK/LONDON – MARCH 28, 2017 – AMC, Channel 4 and Kudos today announced that the critically acclaimed drama series “Humans,” has been picked up for a third season. The series will return with eight new episodes in 2018. Production will begin in fall 2017 with key cast set to return.

“Humans” is written by Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley (Humans S1, Spooks: The Greater Good), and based on the award-winning Swedish sci-fi drama “Real Humans” created by Lars Lundstrom and produced by SVT and Matador Film. The new season is executive produced by Derek Wax, Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley for Kudos in association with Wild Mercury Productions, Lars Lundstrom and Henrik Widman for Matador Films, and is produced by Vicki Delow for Kudos. International distribution will be handled by Endemol Shine International

Set in a parallel present, the series explores what happens when the line between human and machine becomes blurred. The final episode of series two left viewers on a thrilling cliff-hanger.

“‘Humans” provides a thrilling look at the evolution of technology and its effect on society,” said Joel Stillerman, president of original programming and development for AMC and Sundance TV. “The critical response to season two celebrates the creative vision, dynamic story-telling and compelling portrayals shared by the writers, producers and actors. We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Channel 4 and Kudos and look forward to season three.”

Beth Willis, Head of Drama at Channel 4 said; “I can’t wait to see what the extraordinarily talented Sam and Jon do next with this show – no doubt it will be as insightful, surprising and addictive as ever. It’s a privilege to work with them, Kudos, AMC and our superb cast once again.”

Diederick Santer, CEO of Kudos, and Executive Producer Derek Wax said: “We are delighted to be working with Channel 4 and AMC once again on this compelling series. The world that Sam and Jon have so vividly created is set to unfold and reveal itself in even more meaningful, exciting and complex ways and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for our cast of incredible characters.”

Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley said: “We’re thrilled to be continuing this story! The Humans audience will know that the end of season 2 changed everything. We can’t wait to bring this new world to life – along with the best cast in TV, our amazing partners at Kudos and two fantastically supportive broadcasters in Channel 4 and AMC.”

About AMC

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series with “Mad Men” in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before “Breaking Bad” won it in 2013 and 2014. The network’s series “The Walking Dead” is the highest-rated series in cable history and the number one show on television among adults 18-49 for the last five years. AMC’s other current original drama series include “Better Call Saul,” “Hell on Wheels,” “TURN: Washington’s Spies,” “Halt and Catch Fire,” “Humans,” “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Into the Badlands,” “The Night Manager,” “Preacher,” and the forthcoming “The Son,” “The Terror,” “Lodge 49,” “Loaded” and “McMafia.” AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussion with original shows like “Talking Dead,” “The Making of The Mob,” “Comic Book Men,” “Ride with Norman Reedus” and “The American West.” AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC America and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile.

About Channel 4

Channel 4 is a publicly-owned, commercially-funded, not-for-profit public service broadcaster and has a remit to be innovative, experimental and distinctive. Its public ownership and not-for-profit status ensure all profit generated by its commercial activity is directly reinvested back into the delivery of its public service remit. As a publisher-broadcaster, Channel 4 is also required to commission UK content from the independent production sector and currently works with 300 creative companies across the UK every year. In addition to the main Channel 4 service, its portfolio includes: E4, More4, Film4, 4Music, 4seven, Channel4.com and digital service All 4.

About Kudos

Kudos is part of the Endemol Shine Group with forthcoming credits including, Troy: Fall of a City (BBC ONE), Man In An Orange Shirt (BBC ONE) & The Boy With The Top Knot (BBC TWO). Recent titles include Apple Tree Yard (BBC One), Grantchester (ITV), Flowers (Channel 4), River (BBC One) and Capital (BBC One). Broadchurch III is currently on air (ITV)