AMC & Reliance Games Developing Into the Badlands-Based Mobile Game!

If ever there was a TV series that was begging to be the basis of a video game, that series would be Into the Badlands with its well-built world and multiplicity of martial arts fighting styles.

It should come as no surprise, then, that AMC and Reliance Games have partnered to develop Into the Badlands Blade Battle – a Massively Multiplayer Martial Arts Mobile Game.

Launching early this year, the game will feature characters from the series ‘engaging in isometric one vs. many combat.’

CHICAGO –January 13, 2017: Reliance Games, a world leader in action games like Real Steel, Real Steel World Robot Boxing, Pacific Rim etc., and AMC Networks today announced a first-of-its-kind, one vs. many martial arts mobile game based on AMC’s record-breaking TV drama series, ‘Into the Badlands’. Fans can experience the action from this acclaimed martial arts drama, exclusively on their smart-phones and tablet devices.

AMC’s “Into the Badlands” tells the story of a ruthless, well-trained warrior named Sunny (Daniel Wu) and a young boy named M.K. (Aramis Knight) who embarks on a spiritual journey across a dangerous land. “Badlands” delivered one of the highest-rated freshman seasons of any series in U.S. cable history. A new 10-episode second season, is set to premiere in 2017 on AMC Networks.

“Into the Badlands Blade Battle” will feature a never-before-seen, isometric tactical combat and favorite characters from the TV Series, including Sunny, The Widow, M.K., Waldo, Quinn, etc., with unique weapons, powers and combat styles. One can live in a world of Barons and Assassins (or Clippers); experience the life of a Badlands warrior, defeat mighty bosses, forge powerful Alliances, build squads, fight rivals in iconic locations like Quinn’s Fort, the Widow’s Lodge from the TV series and conquer the Badlands.

“In addition to releasing exciting and authentic gaming experiences for fans, we want fresh game design and innovation to be hallmarks of the games based on AMC originals. We’re thrilled to partner with Reliance Entertainment for Into the Badlands, and we hope fans of both the show and martial arts games will be thrilled with this title as well,” said Mac McKean, EVP of Innovation & Digital Media for AMC and SundanceTV.”

“Into the Badlands Blade Battle is an exciting moment for us to deliver the gripping action and moment-to-moment tension of the TV series in a never-before-seen martial arts game on mobile. It’s a first-of-its-kind innovative game with a One Vs. Many combat system where you can relive the journey of famous characters and the drama of the story. What’s more, players from all over the world can build powerful squads, forge alliances and battle to conquer the Badlands,” said Amit Khanduja, CEO of Reliance Entertainment – Digital.

Into the Badlands: Season 2 photo courtesy of AMC

