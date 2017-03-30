AMC Presents: Talking with Chris Hardwick’s Initial Guest Lineup!

Chris Hardwick has done such a masterful job hosting the post Walking Dead/Fear the Walking Dead show that he’s earned a regular Sunday night talk show.

Among the first guests for Talking with Chris Hardwick are: Connie Britton, Bryan Cranston, Damon Lindelof, Monaghan and more.

Talking with Chris Hardwick premieres on Sunday, April 9th (11/10C)

AMC ANNOUNCES INITIAL GUEST LINEUP FOR “TALKING WITH CHRIS HARDWICK”

Talk Show Debuts Sunday, April 9 at 11:00 P.M.

NEW YORK, NY – March 30, 2017 – AMC announced today an initial lineup of guests set to appear on “Talking with Chris Hardwick,” an extension of the #1 talk show on television, “Talking Dead.” Guests include (not in air order): Michelle Monaghan, Charlie Hunnam, Connie Britton, Justin Theroux, Bryan Cranston, Elijah Wood, Damon Lindelof, Neil deGrasse Tyson and the cast of “Silicon Valley.” Additional guests will be announced soon. “Talking with Chris Hardwick” premieres on Sunday, April 9 at 11:00 p.m .

Produced by Embassy Row, each episode of “Talking with Chris Hardwick” features an in-depth conversation between Hardwick and a single guest or cast, highlighting Hardwick’s singularly irreverent and authentic take on today’s pop culture landscape. Compared with a typical 5 or 10-minute talk show interview, “Talking with Chris Hardwick” will leverage the host’s gift for deep conversation, on display in his popular podcast. The show will also have a strong social media presence and live audience interactivity, giving fans a new destination to celebrate their favorite pop culture icons.

“Talking with Chris Hardwick” airs at 11 p.m. on Sunday nights when “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead” are not in season. The series is executive produced by Hardwick, Michael Davies, Brandon Monk, Jen Patton and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Alex Murray.

