AMC Announces Premiere Dates for Winter/Spring 2017!

AMC has announced the premiere dates for its Winter/Spring 2017 slate – Season Two of Into the Badlands, Better Call Saul and The Son.

Martial arts drama Into the Badlands returns on Sunday, March 19th; new series The Son (bringing Pierce Brosnan back to series television for the first time since Remington Steele) makes its debut on Saturday, April 8th, and Better Call Saul returns to its familiar Monday night slot on April 10th.

AMC announced today from the Television Critics Association (TCA) Press Tour winter and spring premiere dates for several new and returning original series, including the martial arts drama "Into the Badlands," new epic "The Son" and the Emmy®-nominated "Better Call Saul."

Premiere date and series information is below:

Into the Badlands

The martial arts drama “Into the Badlands” will return for its highly-anticipated second season on Sunday, March 19th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT . “Into the Badlands” Season 2 finds Sunny (Daniel Wu) and M.K. (Aramis Knight) separated and scattered to the wind, each imprisoned in unlikely places. While M.K. struggles to control his powers, Sunny is determined to fight his way back into the Badlands to find his family or die trying. On their journey, Clipper and Colt are assisted by mysterious, new allies whose motivations may be anything but pure. Meanwhile, The Widow (Emily Beecham) continues to consolidate power against the other Barons, while a dark and mysterious threat prepares to exact revenge on them all. Alliances are struck, friendships betrayed, and by season’s end, Sunny and M.K.’s lives will be forever altered with devastating consequences.

In its first season, “Into the Badlands” averaged 5.3 million viewers, 3.2 million adults 18-49 and 3.3 million adults 25-54 in live+3 ratings, ranking as the #4 highest-rated freshmen season of any series in cable history among adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 in live+3 viewing. The series, which Deadline called a “smoldering, serpentine and supremely stylized series that does the legacy of Bruce Lee proud,” is executive produced by creators/showrunners/writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Shanghai Noon, “Smallville”), Oscar®-nominated producers Stacey Sher and Michael Shamberg (Pulp Fiction, Contagion), David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers, Shanghai Nights), director Stephen Fung (Tai Chi Zero, House of Fury) and Daniel Wu (Tai Chi Zero).

The Son

Based on Philipp Meyer’s New York Times best-selling and Pulitzer Prize finalist novel, “The Son” will air on AMC and SundanceTV beginning Saturday, April 8th with a two-hour premiere at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT . Both networks will air all episodes from season one. The ten-episode, one-hour drama is a sweeping family saga spanning 150 years and three generations of the McCullough family. The series traces the transformation of Eli McCullough (Pierce Brosnan), the charismatic family patriarch, from good-natured innocent to calculating killer. He loses everything on the wild frontier, setting him on the path to building a ranching-and-oil dynasty of unsurpassed wealth and privilege. Eli’s eldest son Pete (Henry Garrett), has grown up in his father’s shadow and struggles to make him proud while forging his own identity. Pete’s strong-willed daughter, Jeannie (Sydney Lucas) idolizes her grandfather and despite being raised in a male-dominated world, rejects her fate of existing solely to marry and bear children. Eli’s ruthlessness pits him against his wealthy Spanish neighbor, Pedro Garcia (Carlos

Bardem) and his quest for power triggers consequences that span generations. Shared through a series of flashbacks, “The Son” pulls viewers into the world of young Eli McCullough (Jacob Lofland) and his father figure, Comanche war chief, Toshaway (Zahn McClarnon) and deftly explores the McCullough’s rise to become one the most powerful family dynasties in Texas.

Produced by AMC Studios and Sonar Entertainment, “The Son” is written and executive produced by Meyer, Lee Shipman, Brian McGreevy and showrunner Kevin Murphy. Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni also serve as executive producers.

Better Call Saul

The Emmy®-nominated series “Better Call Saul” will return for Season 3 on Monday, April 10th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT . The new season follows the twists and turns of Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) devolution toward “Breaking Bad’s” Saul Goodman – Albuquerque’s most notorious criminal lawyer. Six years before he meets Walter White, Jimmy is a more or less law-abiding, small-time attorney hustling to champion his underdog clients, build his practice and somehow make a name for himself.

The acclaimed second season ended with a pair of cliffhangers. Determined to prevent his brother from practicing law, Chuck (Michael McKean) staged an elaborate con, secretly recording Jimmy’s confession to a felony. When Mike (Jonathan Banks) set his sights on sociopathic cartel boss Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis), an ominous intervention stopped him from pulling the trigger, raising questions as to what other dangerous players may be in the game.

As the new season begins, the repercussions of Chuck’s scheme test Jimmy and Kim’s (Rhea Seehorn) fledgling law practices – and their romance – as never before. This imminent existential threat presses Jimmy’s faltering moral compass to the limit. Meanwhile, Mike searches for a mysterious adversary who seems to know almost everything about his business. As the season progresses, new characters are introduced and backstories are further illuminated with meaningful nods to the “Breaking Bad” universe.

Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan helm season three alongside fellow executive producers Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz and Gennifer Hutchison. The second season of “Better Call Saul” garnered seven Emmy® Award nominations and three Critics’ Choice Award nominations. The series has also been recognized with an AFI Award for TV Program of the Year, a Writers Guild Award and numerous award nominations from the Writers Guild, Producers Guild, Golden Globes, and Television Critics Association. Co-created by Gilligan and Gould, the series stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Michael McKean, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, and Michael Mando.

