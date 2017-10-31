Amazon’s Good Omens Adds Apocalyptic Cast!

The Amazon/BBC Two co-production Good Omens (based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s global bestseller) has cast its Beelzebub and three of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Anna Maxwell Martin (Philomena) is set to play the ultimate demon; Mireille Enos (The Killing) will portray War; Yusuf Gatewood (The Originals) will play Famine, and Lourdes Faberes (Knightfall) will be Pollution.

“We are hoping that Death will be played by…DEATH,” added Gaiman.

Apocalyptic Additions to the cast of Amazon’s Good Omens

October 31, 2017 – Good Omens, the forthcoming television series for Amazon and BBC Two has cast Anna Maxwell Martin as ultimate demon Beelzebub alongside Mireille Enos, Lourdes Faberes and Yusuf Gatewood as the Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Based on the best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett and produced by BBC Studios, the 6-part series is currently shooting in the UK and stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant as lead characters Arizaphale and Crowley.

Commenting on the casting, showrunner Neil Gaiman says: “We already have a stellar cast, and now Anna Maxwell Martin will be the Beelzebub of our dreams. Well, nightmares.”

Mireille Enos has been cast as War and says: “A script this clever, this smart, this current is very rare. How could I turn down playing one of the Horsemen of the Apocalypse??? Especially with the incredible group who’s come together to make it. It’s going to be FUN!”

Lourdes Faberes who will play Pollution comments: “It’s a gift for any actor to read such a brilliant story let alone be chosen to play a part in it! I’m thrilled to be working with this incredible cast and crew, our genius director Douglas Mackinnon and showrunner Neil Gaiman, whose writing I have always been moved by.”

Yusuf Gatewood will be playing Famine and comments: “I’m excited to be playing Famine – one of the Four Horsemen in what promises an apocalyptic adaption of Good Omens!”

As regards the Fourth Horseperson of the Apocalypse, showrunner Neil Gaiman says only, “We are hoping that Death will be played by…DEATH.”

Good Omens was commissioned for Amazon Prime Video and for BBC Two by Patrick Holland, Controller, BBC Two; Shane Allen, Controller, BBC Comedy Commissioning and BBC commissioning editor Gregor Sharp. It is being produced by the comedy team at BBC Studios, the BBC’s commercial production arm, Narrativia and The Blank Corporation, in association with BBC Worldwide.

Good Omens will launch globally on Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories in 2019 including in the UK, where it will also air on BBC Two at a later date. BBC Worldwide distributes rights for Good Omens internationally, after the series premiere on Prime Video. The series will be brought to the screen by the highly acclaimed director/executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, whose credits include Knightfall, Dirk Gently, Doctor Who, Outlander and the standalone Victorian episode of Sherlock: The Abominable Bride, winner of the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie last year.

