All the Colors Trailer: The First!

Hulu has released the first teaser for its original series, The First – the story of a crew of astronauts attempting to become the first humans on Mars.

The First stars Sean Penn and Natascha McElhone and will premiere on Friday, September 14th.

Hulu Original ‘The First’

Check out the first teaser for upcoming Hulu Original drama series The First. All eight episodes of The First debut on Friday, Sept. 14, only on Hulu.

Series Synopsis: Sean Penn leads an ensemble cast in this near-future drama about a crew of astronauts attempting to become the first humans on Mars. Under the direction of visionary aerospace magnate Laz Ingram (Natascha McElhone), the crew contends with peril and personal sacrifice as they undertake the greatest pioneering feat in human history.

The First stars Sean Penn, Natascha McElhone, LisaGay Hamilton, Hannah Ware, Keiko Agena, Rey Lucas, James Ransone, Anna Jacoby-Heron, Brian Lee Franklin and Oded Fehr. Executive Producers include creator and showrunner Beau Willimon and Jordan Tappis for Westward Productions.

Like this: Like Loading...