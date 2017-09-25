One of the problems about therapy is that people can tend to go on and on and on about their therapy.

What if they could reduce all their generalities down to under two minutes? May then, we could grasp the benefits of therapy and maybe even be willing to try it ourselves.

Alex Karpovsky and Teddy Blanks have created a six-episode series of successful artists reducing their many years of therapy to under two minutes. It works beautifully.

Alex Karpovsky & Teddy Blanks Launch Short Film Series About Therapy, “SHRINK”

Featuring Successful Artists Recounting Their Experiences, Series Premieres on National Psychotherapy Day

Therapy takes time. The self-knowledge and understanding that patients take away from the therapeutic process can be profound and invaluable, but it takes countless hours before those discoveries manifest. Sometimes it even takes years.

If only there were a way to abbreviate that process!

Actor/filmmaker Alex Karpovsky and designer Teddy Blanks, who collaborate under the moniker Spielbergs, have created a short-form series in which smart, charismatic, and creative people distill their decades-long experiences with psychotherapy into two-minute snapshots.

The first season of Shrink makes its online debut today, National Psychotherapy Day, and features interviews with Sarah Silverman, Susan Orlean, Lena Dunham, Natasha Lyonne, Kimberly Pierce and Gary Shteyngart.

Shrink is bright, colorful and artfully designed. It is composed of talking head interviews intercut with playful, yet surreal footage that provides a metaphorical context to stories told by the “patients”. All of this is set to a catchy and hypnotic original score by electronic band Tanlines.