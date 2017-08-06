Alec Baldwin and Match Game Renewed for Third Season!

Alec Baldwin will return to host Match Game for a third season – and his company, El Dorado Pictures has inked a two-year first-look deal with ABC to develop scripted and unscripted projects for ABC.

Roll out the shag carpet… ABC announced today that it is picking up season three of its hit game show “Match Game,” with host Alec Baldwin. Additionally, Baldwin’s company, El Dorado Pictures, has inked a two-year first-look deal with ABC Studios.

“Alec’s quick wit, charm and star power set the stage for an unadulterated and can’t-miss hour of television each week on ‘Match Game,’” said Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment. “The series is an integral part of ABC ‘Fun & Games,’ and I’m glad to have it and Alec back.”

Under its new agreement, El Dorado Pictures will develop scripted and unscripted projects under the ABC Studios banner. The production company’s development executive, Mallory Schwartz, will oversee the slate which Baldwin will executive produce.

“Alec Baldwin is one of the most prolific, creative people in the entertainment industry,” said Patrick Moran, president, ABC Studios. “We’re looking forward to channeling that creativity for our studio.”

Match Game is produced by FremantleMedia North America (FMNA) with Alec Baldwin, FMNA’s Jennifer Mullin, Scott St. John and Mallory Schwartz as executive producers. “Match Game” garnered Baldwin a 2017 Emmy® nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program.

