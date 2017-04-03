Adventure Time: Elements Mini-Series – What’s Happened To Ooo?

When they return to the Land of Ooo after their Islands adventure, Jake and Finn find that there have been some radical changes in their absence.

The eight-episode miniseries Adventure Time: Elements premieres on Monday, April 24th. Cartoon Network will air two episodes every day through April April 27th.

Adventure Time: Elements, All-New Epic Eight-Part Miniseries, Premieres Monday, April 24 on Cartoon Network

New Episode of Adventure Time Kicks off the Event on Friday, April 21

Cartoon Network’s Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Adventure Time presents Adventure Time: Elements, a thrilling eight-part miniseries chronicling Finn and Jake’s return to the Land of Ooo. The four-night special event, filled with drama, epic battles and daring escapes, commences Monday, April 24 (7:30 p.m., ET/PT) and concludes Thursday, April 27 (7:30 p.m., ET/PT).

Marking the return of the third Adventure Time miniseries, an all-new episode “The Orb,” will debut Friday, April 21 at 7:45 p.m. (ET/PT). Returning from their Islands adventure, Finn, Jake and BMO fall under the influence of a mysterious orb.

In Adventure Time: Elements, Finn (voiced by Jeremy Shada) and Jake (John DiMaggio) return to Ooo, only to find that there have been some radical changes in their absence. Fans will be just as surprised as Finn and Jake to discover what happened to the kingdoms of Ooo while they were away at sea.

Adventure Time: Elements is the third miniseries from the Adventure Time franchise. The second, Adventure Time: Islands, reached nearly four million people during its January 2017 run, andAdventure Time: Stakes, which debuted first to phenomenal success in November 2015 is ranked as the #1 program in its time period with all key kids and boys audiences.

Cartoon Network’s original animated series, Adventure Time, has received numerous entertainment award citations, including six Emmys (12 nominations), the prestigious Peabody Award and BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Award. In 2015, Adventure Time won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Short-format Animated Program. Adventure Time is created by Pendleton Ward and produced at Cartoon Network Studios.

