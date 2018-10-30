Acorn Media’s Triple BAFTA-Winning Comedy The Detectorists Coming to Home Video!

The triple BAFTA-winning British comedy The Detectorists follows two misfit friends and metal-detecting enthusiasts as they scour the English countryside for treasure.

The Detectorists: Complete Collection (DVD only) will be released on November 13th by Acorn Media. Details follow.

‘Best of the Year’ selections Los Angeles Times, The Hollywood Reporter and The New York Times

“Lovely British gem… First-rate writing and superb, intimate performances” —The Hollywood Reporter

“TV comedy treasure…deep and delightful comedy…I can’t recommend it highly enough.” —Los Angeles Times

“Arguably the best television comedy of the year, if not years.” —The Huffington Post

“Winningly eccentric… a tour de force of comic acting” —Mail on Sunday

Praise for Series 3

“One of the most satisfying conclusions ever… simply outstanding” —Radio Times

“If you haven’t been watching, you have missed out on one of the most wonderful sitcoms of recent years.” —Times

Universally adored, BAFTA®-Award and Rose d’Or Award winning comedy DETECTORISTS: Complete Collection DVD Debut from Acorn TV on November 13, 2018

Special Packing with more than two hours of bonus features;

Starring Mackenzie Crook (Game of Thrones, UK’s The Office)

And 2018 BAFTA®-Award Winner Toby Jones (The Witness for the Prosecution, Captain America)

The BAFTA®-Award winning BBC comedy and Acorn TV Original DETECTORISTS: Complete Collection makes its DVD debut from Acorn TV on November 13, 2018. Mackenzie Crook (Game of Thrones, The Office [UK], Pirates of the Caribbean), who also wrote and directed the series, and Golden Globe- and Emmy-nominated actor Toby Jones (Captain America, Harry Potter, The Hunger Games) stars as two oddball metal detecting enthusiasts scouring the English countryside for treasure while dealing with their messy personal lives. Rachael Stirling (The Bletchley Circle), and her real mother, Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones, Victoria) also star in the series. The DVD 5-Disc Set features the 18 episodes of 3 series, plus bonus behind-the-scenes featurettes, a Series 2 Christmas special, cast interviews and a photo gallery ($79.99, Amazon.com). Detectorists first made its U.S. premiere in August 2016. The final season premiered in January 2018 on Acorn TV as an Acorn TV Original Series. Acorn TV’s development division, Acorn Media Enterprises, co-produced the final season. Called a “glorious streaming service… an essential must-have” (The Hollywood Reporter), Acorn TV is North America’s most popular streaming service focused on British and international television from RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE).

Resoundingly praised by critics and fans alike, this endearing British comedy follows two misfit friends and metal-detecting enthusiasts as they scour the English countryside for treasure. Budding archaeologist Andy (Crook) muddles through his relationship with his girlfriend, Becky (Stirling), and struggles to live up to the expectations of her imperious mother (Rigg). Meanwhile, hapless romantic Lance (Jones) flounders in the dating pool until an unexpected person enters his life. But even as their hobby provides them refuge from their everyday problems, it also forces them to contend with rival detectorists clubs, double-crossing acquaintances, and development that threatens their favorite fields.

Winner of three BAFTA® Awards for best comedy, best writing, and best actor (Jones) and the Rose d’Or Award for Sitcom, Detectorists is “a remarkable series paying tribute to the glory of unremarkable lives” (The Times).

Street Date: November 13, 2018 SRP: $79.99

DVD 5-Disc Set: 18 episodes – Approx. 537 min., plus bonus – SDH Subtitles – UPC 054961268795

Bonus: Behind-the-scenes featurettes (91 min.), Series 2 Christmas Special episode (31 min.), cast interviews (16 min.),

and a photo gallery

