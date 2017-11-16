ABC Announces Premiere Dates for Game Shows Child Support and Match Game!

ABC has announced the premiere dates for its new game show, Child Support, and the new season of Match Game.

Child Support will feature adult contestants and interactions between funnyman Ricky Gervais and a group of five kids who say the most unpredictable things. Hosted by Fred Savage, contestants are asked to answer 10 questions correctly to earn the top prize. If they answer incorrectly, the contestants have a chance to be saved by the five kids who have been asked the same question by Gervais.

Child Support premieres on Friday, January 5, 2018 (8/7C).

Season 3 of Match Game will premiere on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 (10/9C).

ABC ANNOUNCES PREMIERE DATES FOR ‘CHILD SUPPORT’ AND ‘MATCH GAME’

Series Premiere of Original Game Show ‘Child Support’ from Ricky Gervais and Banijay Studios North America, Hosted by Fred Savage to Debut Friday, January 5

Alec Baldwin Returns to Host Season Three of ‘Match Game,’

Premiering Wednesday, January 3

The series premiere of “Child Support,” a one-hour studio-based series from Golden Globe®- and Emmy® Award-winning Ricky Gervais and Banijay Studios North America, will make its debut on FRIDAY, JAN. 5 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Produced by Banijay Studios North America, the primetime series will feature adult contestants and priceless interactions between funnyman Ricky Gervais and a group of five kids who say the most unpredictable things. Hosted by Fred Savage, contestants are asked to answer 10 questions correctly to earn the top prize. If they answer incorrectly, the contestants have a chance to be saved by the five kids who have been asked the same question by Gervais. Ricky Gervais, David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard and Jeff Krask are executive producers.

“Match Game,” produced by FremantleMedia North America (FMNA), returns to primetime on WEDNESDAY, JAN. 3 at 10:00 p.m. EST for Season 3 and will once again be hosted by Golden Globe- and Emmy Award-winning actor Alec Baldwin. “Match Game” is a panel game show that features two contestants as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-missing-blank. Baldwin received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Host in 2017. Executive producers include Alec Baldwin, FMNA’s Jennifer Mullin, Scott St. John and Mallory Schwartz.

“We are excited to grow our game show slate with the comedic charm that Ricky Gervais and Fred Savage bring to ‘Child Support,’” said Robert Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials & Late Night. “When you add Alec Baldwin’s quick wit as host of ‘Match Game,’ you are sure to start your year with a lot of laughs.”

