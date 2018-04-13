A Fire in My Soul Trailer: Mary Shelley!

How did a teenager come to write Frankenstein – considered by many to the first science fiction novel?

IFC Films’ Mary Shelley endeavors to answer that question.

Elle Fanning stars as Mary Shelley. The film will be in theaters June 1st. The very gothic trailer follows below.

MARY SHELLEY

The torrid true-life tale of how a passionate love affair fueled the creation of trailblazing writer Mary Shelley’s Gothic masterwork, Frankenstein. Elle Fanning stars.

Distributor: IFC Films

Director: Haifaa al-Mansour

Screenwriter: Emma Jensen and Haifaa al-Mansour

Producers: Amy Baer, Alan Moloney, Ruth Coady

Cast: Elle Fanning, Douglas Booth, Bel Powley, Joanne Froggatt, Tom Sturridge, Maisie Williams

Release Date: Friday, May 25, 2018 (NY & LA) & On-Demand starting Friday, June 1, 2018

TRT: 121 minutes

Rating: PG-13

