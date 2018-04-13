A Fire in My Soul Trailer: Mary Shelley!

How did a teenager come to write Frankenstein – considered by many to the first science fiction novel?
IFC Films’ Mary Shelley endeavors to answer that question.
Elle Fanning stars as Mary Shelley. The film will be in theaters June 1st. The very gothic trailer follows below.
MARY SHELLEY
The torrid true-life tale of how a passionate love affair fueled the creation of trailblazing writer Mary Shelley’s Gothic masterwork, Frankenstein. Elle Fanning stars.
Distributor: IFC Films
Director: Haifaa al-Mansour
Screenwriter: Emma Jensen and Haifaa al-Mansour
Producers: Amy Baer, Alan Moloney, Ruth Coady
Cast: Elle Fanning, Douglas Booth, Bel Powley, Joanne Froggatt, Tom Sturridge, Maisie Williams
Release Date: Friday, May 25, 2018 (NY & LA) & On-Demand starting Friday, June 1, 2018
TRT: 121 minutes
Rating: PG-13