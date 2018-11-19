A Business Trip for Murder Trailer: Piercing!

Practice doesn’t always make perfect in the new trailer and poster from Universal Studio’s Piercing, the twisted tale of a man who seemingly heads away on business, but plans instead to check into a hotel and kill an unsuspecting victim.

Piercing will be in theaters, On Demand and Digital on February 1, 2019.

PIERCING

In Theaters, On Demand and Digital February 1st

Reed (Christopher Abbott) is going on a business trip. He kisses his wife and infant son goodbye, but in lieu of a suitcase filled with clothes, he’s packed a toothbrush and a murder kit. Everything is meticulously planned: check into a hotel and kill an unsuspecting victim. Only then will he rid himself of his devious impulses and continue to be a good husband and father. But Reed gets more than he bargained for with Jackie (Mia Wasikowska), an alluring call girl who arrives at his room. First, they relax and get in the mood, but when there’s an unexpected disruption, the balance of control begins to sway back and forth between the two. Is he seeing things? Who’s playing whom? Before the night is over, a feverish nightmare will unfold, and Reed and Jackie will seal their bond in blood.

Cast: Christopher Abbott, Laia Costa, Mia Wasikowska, Marin Ireland, Wendell Pierce

Directed by: Nicolas Pesce

Written by: Ryu Murakami

Rated: R

