5 Blackjack Movies You Just Can’t Afford To Miss

The film industry just can’t seem to shy away from movies relating to gambling, casinos, and other immediate riches through which protagonists lead the ideal life. While we don’t recommend getting too mesmerized by the stories told by our favorite Hollywood producers, many films are portraying the blackjack betting for what it is –an addictive and fun activity to be enjoyed to its full extent.

While blackjacks games can be met in casinos, there is also the more modern option of playing online –offering the comfort of your own home for making quick and intuitive decisions. Of course, blackjack integrates quite comfortable in culture too, with many educational and entertaining movies devoted solely to blackjack –particularly if you don’t want to read the instructions of the game and would rather see the action first-hand. Of course, Hollywood movies are prone to portraying the glamorous life post-gambling, thus don’t expect to learn the real blackjack rules without a bit of effort.

Bearing this in mind, let’s have a look at seven of the most immersive blackjack movies you just can’t afford to miss:

#1 Rain Man (1988)

Whether it be for entertainment purposes, or whether it be because Dustin Hoffman is a force to be reckoned with, Rain Man is a classic which sticks with the blackjack game and theme throughout the entire action.

Also starring Tom Cruise, the movie tells the story of two entirely different brothers. Dustin plays an autistic adult who displays incredible memory ability, particularly with numbers. By contrast, Tom represents a charismatic individual who takes his brother to the casino to play blackjack and win at counting cards –at least, for as long as it lasts.

#2 Croupier (1998)

Clive Owen takes the spotlight in this 1998 masterpiece, where he plays an unsuccessful writer who decides to become a casino croupier for the sake of making ends meet. While his books don’t have the flair and success any writer would hope for, the casino seems to be the groundwork for dealing with the necessities of everyday life.

What makes this movie appealing is how it portrays the world of casinos -revealing many interesting facts regarding the job role of a croupier.

#3 The Last Casino (2004)

This 2004 Canadian film is often described as the predecessor of “21” –since the plots of the two movies are fundamentally identical. The Last Casino tells the story of MIT Blackjack Team who beat casinos in the 1990s but are ultimately caught by casino security officers at Las Vegas’ gambling houses.

Mickey Rosa is also a part of this movie and plays the character who finds talented teachers and students who can count cards –making incredible amounts of money for paying off theirs and his debts, respectively.

#4 21 (2008)

We have briefly mentioned the 2004 movie The Last Casino. Although 21 is an American reproduction of what the Canadians had to offer, the film is based on a fascinating true story. Nonetheless, no Hollywood movie would be complete without obvious exaggerations –which make blackjack and card counting a lot easier than it is!

In other words, if you’re looking for an entertaining movie to fill your Thursday night with, then this is a great place to start. At best, 21 is a motivational tool for improving your skills and understanding that there is a lot of work and discipline needed to get there to that professional level.

Based on the story of a group of MIT students lead by a professor banned from Las Vegas casino, the story highlights how mathematical geniuses learn card counting and work in teams in beating casinos at the blackjack table. Ultimately, greed always catches up with us, and the main protagonists endure specific punishments once the casino’s management understands the entire operation.

Overall, an entertaining movie, but not an informational one -if that is what you’re looking for.

#5 The Hangover (2009)

Nowadays The Hangover is a staple for every family around the world, and you can rarely find anyone who hasn’t basked in the funny moments the film has to offer. This excellent comedy captures Las Vegas in all its glory, and with a development budget of over $35 million (relatively small for today’s industry), the movie grossed over $633 million in revenue.

The Hangover has some great comedy, but except that, you can find some of the characters counting cards and trying to beat the house at its own game. Zach Galifianakis plays the card counter and has an ideal quote on blackjack card counting: “Gambling? It’s not gambling when you know you’re going to win. Counting cards is a fool proof system.”

