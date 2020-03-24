2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Delayed!

HBO has announced that the 2020 Rock& Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has been rescheduled – and that the ceremony will be broadcast live.

The brief press release – with date and time – follows.

2020 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY Rescheduled For

The 2020 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY has been rescheduled for , NOV. 7, with the live broadcast from the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio kicking off at 8:00 p.m. ET on HBO. This marks the first time the ceremony will be broadcast live on the network.

