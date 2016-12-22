20/20 Profiles The Lives of Legends Who Died in 2016!

20/20 will profile the lives and legacies of legends who died in 2016 – featuring Prince, Muhammad Ali, Florence Henderson and Fidel Castro, but also including many others, like David Bowie, Merle Haggard, Craig Sager, Gene Wilder and Leonard Cohen – on a special edition, tomorrow, December 23rd (ABC, 10:01/9:01C).

During 2016 the world lost many legends, entertainers, newsmakers and political figures who changed lives, industries and the course of history. In the hour-long report, “20/20” profiles the legacy of these individuals with special features on Prince, Muhammad Ali, Florence Henderson and Fidel Castro. The hour also includes David Bowie, Glenn Frey, Merle Haggard, Pat Summitt, Arnold Palmer, Craig Sager, Gene Wilder, Doris Roberts, Alan Rickman, Garry Marshall, Alan Thicke, Charmian Carr, Antonin Scalia, Shimon Peres, John Glenn, Nancy Reagan, Elie Wiesel, Zsa Zsa Gábor, Patty Duke, Leonard Cohen, Gwen Ifill, Morley Safer, Janet Reno and more. “20/20” airs Friday, December 23 (10:01–11:00p.m. EST), on ABC.

The report features:

Prince: “20/20” takes a look at the life and career of music legend Prince, and Correspondent Chris Connelly weighs in on how Prince changed the music industry.

Muhammad Ali: Anchor Byron Pitts and Correspondent Chris Connelly remember the incredible life of three-time heavyweight champion boxer Muhammad Ali, who was not only an athlete but a humanitarian, philanthropist and global ambassador. This feature includes interviews with NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, actor Michael J. Fox and “King of the World” author David Remnick.

Florence Henderson: America’s favorite TV mom, Carol Brady, passed away this year, but the spirit of the actress, singer and friend lives on in the memories of those who knew her best. “20/20” talks to longtime friend Judge Judy Sheindlin and former cast-mate Christopher Knight, who played Peter Brady.

Fidel Castro: Former Cuban President Fidel Castro passed away in November of 2016. Castro was the president of Cuba for almost 40 years after overthrowing Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista in 1959. “20/20” revisits ABC’s Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer’s past interviews with Castro. The feature also includes Senior National Correspondent Jim Avila and Dr. Andy Gomez, retired Assistant Provost, Dean of International Studies & Senior Fellow for Cuban Studies University of Miami, who report on how Castro effected the course of history.

“20/20” is anchored by Elizabeth Vargas and David Muir. David Sloan is senior executive producer.

