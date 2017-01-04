2017 iHeartRadio Awards Nominees Announced!

The nominees for the iHeartRadio Awards were announced this morning.
Drake led with twelve nominations – including Song of the Year and Male Artist of the Year. The Chainsmokers earned eleven noms including Song of the Year and the inaugural Best New Pop Artist category.
Other multiple nominees include: Rihanna, twenty one pilots, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Daya, Halsey, Nicky Jam and Sia.
The 2017 iHeartRadio Awards will be presented live on the Turner networks (TBS, TNT and truTV) on Sunday, March 5th. Read on for a complete of nominees.
iHeartMedia and Turner Announce Nominees for The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla, Justin Timberlake, Sia featuring
Sean Paul, The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey and twenty one pilots Nominated for Song of the Year at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Airing Live Sunday, March 5, on TBS, TNT and truTV
from the Forum in Los Angeles
Bruno Mars is First Announced Performer for the
Fan-Fueled Fourth Annual iHeartRadio Music Awards
Chase Debit and Credit Cardholders Can Purchase Tickets Early
Through Exclusive Pre-Sale Beginning Today
NEW YORK, N.Y. and BURBANK, Calif. – Jan. 4, 2017 – iHeartMedia and Turner announced today the nominees for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, March 5, at the historic Forum in Los Angeles. The event will be televised live on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and simulcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide, as well as on iHeartRadio, the all-in-one digital music and live streaming radio service.
For the fourth straight year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the amazing music that was heard throughout the year across iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on iHeartRadio. The 2017 telecast will feature today’s biggest artists and songs with live performances including first released performer Bruno Mars, first-time duets and collaborations, celebrity guest appearances and live award presentations. This is the second year for the Turner networks to simulcast the event.
“The biggest artists in music show up every year because this is the awards show that fans truly control,” said John Sykes, President of iHeartMedia Entertainment Enterprises. “With iHeartRadio now reaching such a diverse audience, this year we have expanded to giving awards in more than 30 categories.”
This year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature new awards for Producer of the Year, Label of the Year and Best Music Video, as well as individual awards in music’s biggest genres for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist presented by the all-new 2017 Subaru Impreza®. Drake leads nominees with 12 nominations, including Male Artist of the Year while The Chainsmokers received 11 nominations, including the inaugural Best New Pop Artist category. Other artists who have received multiple nominations include Rihanna, twenty one pilots, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Daya, Halsey, Nicky Jam and Sia. All nominations are listed below and for a full list of categories visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.
“When we created this awards show four years ago, we set out to celebrate the music that we play on iHeartRadio every day,” said Tom Poleman, President of National Programming Groups for iHeartMedia. “The core of iHeartRadio is these artists, their songs and our listeners. This night recognizes all three.
In addition to being a compelling celebration of music and artists, the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving them once-in-a-lifetime access to their favorite artists and an up-close-and-personal view of the event like never before. Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell, Best Lyrics, Best Collaboration, Best Cover Song, Best Song from a Movie and the first-ever Best Music Video, Social Star Award and Best Underground Alternative Band awards. Social voting for the Social Star Award and Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell award began through iHeartRadio’s social sites and in the iHeartRadio App on January 3 and social voting for all other categories begin today, January 4. Voting will close on February 24 with voting for the Social Star Award and the Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell award continuing through the evening of the awards on March 5. Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.
As a signature sponsor of the awards show, Chase debit and credit cardholders will have the opportunity to purchase tickets first. The exclusive Chase Cardholder Pre-sale starts Jan. 4 at noon ET/9 a.m. PT and runs through Jan. 6 at noon ET/9 a.m. PT, or until tickets sell out. Chase cardholders can visit iHeartRadio.com/Chase for the opportunity to purchase tickets using their Chase debit or credit card. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. PT, and will be available on Ticketmaster here.
The 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards was the #1 trending show during the week it aired, surpassing the Academy of Country Music Awards, American Idol, Empire, The Walking Dead finale and others. The event generated more than 115 billion social media impressions throughout the promotional period of the show, and among last year’s winners were Fetty Wap for Best New Artist, Chris Janson’s “Buy Me A Boat” for Country Song of the Year and Taylor Swift with awards for Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Tour.
This year’s awards will feature a broad array of categories, including several exciting new ones. In addition, this year’s Best New Artist presented by the all-new 2017 Subaru Impreza® awards are grouped by music format, with the winners of each genre announced in February. Those winners will then become finalists for the top title of Best New Artist presented by the all-new 2017 Subaru Impreza®, which will be revealed during the March 5 telecast.
Category finalists (by alphabetical order) are:
Song of the Year
“Can’t Stop The Feeling” – Justin Timberlake
“Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“One Dance” – Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla
“Stressed Out” – twenty one pilots
Female Artist of the Year
Adele
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Sia
Male Artist of the Year
Drake
Justin Bieber
Luke Bryan
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year
Coldplay
DNCE
Florida Georgia Line
The Chainsmokers
twenty one pilots
Alternative Rock Song of the Year
“Bored to Death” – blink-182
“Dark Necessities” – Red Hot Chili Peppers
“Heathens” – twenty one pilots
“Ride” – twenty one pilots
“Trouble” – Cage The Elephant
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year
blink-182
Cage The Elephant
Coldplay
The Strumbellas
twenty one pilots
Rock Song of the Year
“Bang Bang” – Green Day
“Dark Necessities” – Red Hot Chili Peppers
“Take Me Down” – The Pretty Reckless
“The Devil’s Bleeding Crown” – Volbeat
“The Sound Of Silence” – Disturbed
Rock Artist of the Year
Disturbed
Five Finger Death Punch
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Shinedown
Volbeat
Country Song of the Year
“Church Bells” – Carrie Underwood
“Snapback” – Old Dominion
“Somewhere On A Beach” – Dierks Bentley
“T-Shirt” – Thomas Rhett
“You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell
Country Artist of the Year
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Keith Urban
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Dance Song of the Year
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“Cold Water” – Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ
“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” – Mike Posner
“Let Me Love You” – DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber
Dance Artist of the Year
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Flume
Major Lazer
The Chainsmokers
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
“All The Way Up” – Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana and Infared
“Controlla” – Drake
“For Free” – DJ Khaled featuring Drake
“One Dance” – Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla
“Panda” – Desiigner
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Desiigner
DJ Khaled
Drake
Future
J. Cole
R&B Song of the Year
“Exchange” – Bryson Tiller
“Needed Me” – Rihanna
“No Limit” – Usher featuring Young Thug
“Sorry” – Beyoncé
“Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake
R&B Artist of the Year
Beyoncé
Bryson Tiller
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Usher
Latin Song of the Year
“Ay Mi Dios” – IAmChino featuring Pitbull, Yandel and El Chacal
“De Pies A Cabeza” – Mana featuring Nicky Jam
“Duele El Corazon” – Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin
“La Carretera” – Prince Royce
“Ya Me Enteré” – Reik featuring Nicky Jam
Latin Artist of the Year
Enrique Iglesias
J Balvin
Nicky Jam
Prince Royce
Yandel
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
“Amor Del Bueno” – Calibre 50
“Cicatrices” – Regulo Caro
“Me Está Gustando” – Banda Los Recoditos
“¿Por Qué Terminamos?” – Gerardo Ortiz
“Solo Con Verte” – Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
Banda Los Recoditos
Calibre 50
Gerardo Ortiz
Remmy Valenzuela
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist (New Category)
Foals
Kaleo
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Red Sun Rising
The Strumbellas
Best New Country Artist (New Category)
Chris Lane
Chris Stapleton
Granger Smith
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Best New Hip-Hop Artist (New Category)
Chance The Rapper
Desiigner
D.R.A.M.
Kent Jones
Kevin Gates
Best New Latin Artist (New Category)
Carlos Rivera
Christian Daniel
CNCO
IAmChino
Sofia Reyes
Best New R&B Artist (New Category)
Belly
Bryson Tiller
Dreezy
Kayla Brianna
Ro James
Best New Regional Mexican Artist (New Category)
Adriel Favela
Banda Los Sebastianes
Cheyo Carrillo
Joss Favela
La Séptima Banda
Best New Pop Artist (New Category)
Alessia Cara
Daya
Lukas Graham
The Chainsmokers
ZAYN
Producer of the Year (New Category)
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Mike Elizondo
The Chainsmokers
Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category)
“7 Years” – Lukas Graham
“Came Here to Forget” – Blake Shelton
“Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“Heathens” – twenty one pilots
“Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber
“Scars To Your Beautiful” – Alessia Cara
“Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” – Adele
“Too Good” – Drake featuring Rihanna
“You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell
Best Collaboration (Socially Voted Category)
“Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
“This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna
“Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake
Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category)
“All I Ask” – Bruno Mars
“Ex’s and Oh’s” – Fifth Harmony
“Fast Car” – Justin Bieber
“Hands to Myself” – DNCE
“Here” – Shawn Mendes
“How Will I Know” – Ariana Grande
“Love on the Brain” – Kelly Clarkson
“Purple Rain” – Jennifer Hudson and the cast of The Color Purple
“Sound of Silence” – Disturbed
“Too Good” – Zara Larsson
Best Song from a Movie (Socially Voted Category)
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake (Trolls)
“Falling for You” – Ellie Goulding (Bridget Jones’s Baby)
“Girls Talk Boys” – 5 Seconds of Summer (Ghostbusters)
“Heathens” – twenty one pilots (Suicide Squad)
“Just Like Fire” – P!nk (Alice Through the Looking Glass)
Best Music Video (New Socially Voted Category)
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake
“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
“Formation” – Beyoncé
“Hasta El Amanecer” – Nicky Jam
“Heathens” – twenty one pilots
“Hymn for the Weekend” – Coldplay
“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” – Mike Posner
“Pillowtalk” – ZAYN
“Side to Side” – Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj
“This Is What You Came For” – Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna
“Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake
“Work From Home” – Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Best Underground Alternative Band: (New Socially Voted Category)
Hey Violet
Pierce the Veil
PVRIS
Sleeping With Sirens
Tonight Alive
Social Star Award (New Socially Voted Category)
Alex Aiono from YouTube
Baby Ariel from Musical.ly
Emma McGann from YouNow
Hailey Knox from YouNow
Jack and Jack from Snapchat
Jacob Sartorius from Musical.ly
Marcus Perez from Facebook
Steph Clavin from Instagram
Todrick Hall from YouTube
xYego from Smule
Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell (Socially Voted Category)
5 Seconds of Summer – 5SOSFam
Ariana Grande – Arianators
Beyoncé – Beyhive
Britney Spears – Britney Army
Demi Lovato – Lovatics
Fifth Harmony – Harmonizers
Justin Bieber – Beliebers
Katy Perry – KatyCats
Lady Gaga – Little Monsters
Rihanna – Rihanna Navy
Selena Gomez – Selenators
Shawn Mendes – Mendes Army
twenty one pilots – #twentyonepilots
Additional categories include Best Tour, Most Thumbed Up Artist and Most Thumbed Up Song. For a full list of categories visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.