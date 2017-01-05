2016 PROVKR Awards Announced!

The first annual PROVOKR Awards – honoring the artists and entertainers who have created the Sexiest and most Provocative work in Film, TV, Music, Fashion, Art, Words and Social Media – have been announced today at PROVKR.com.

“At PROVOKR, it is our mission to bring the best and most exquisite of this kind of work to our audience. Thank you to the winners for maintaining such a high level of excellence during 2016,” said editor Howard Karren.

The complete list of winners follows the jump (some images marginally NSFW)”

The PROVOKR Awards 2016 Winners Announced

Celebrating the Sexiest and Most Provocative Achievement In Film, TV, Music, Fashion, Art, Words and Social Media

ELLE wins for Most Provocative Film of the Year. The Sexiest Villains in Film are JARED LETO and MARGOT ROBBIE in SUICIDE SQUAD. The Most Provocative Music Artist winner is BEYONCE?. PROVOKR awards The Sexiest TV Show of the Year to THE GIRLFRIEND EXPERIENCE. The Best TV Sex Scene is from EASY starring Orlando Bloom, Malin Akerman and Kate Micucci. The Artist of the Year is TOM FORD. (Full List of Winners on PROVOKR.com)

“Congratulations to the 2016 PROVOKR Awards winners, all of whose artistic achievements this year represent the best within the worlds of daring entertainment and provocative cultural work. Thanks for turning us on,” said Founder/CEO Marian Schwindeman.

FILM





ELLE – Most Provocative Film

THE HANDMAIDEN – Sexiest Film

AMERICAN HONEY – Sexiest Trailer

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS – Most Provocative Trailer

LA LA LAND – Best Film Kiss/Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone

A BIGGER SPLASH – Best Film Sex Scene/Tilda Swinton and Matthias Shoenaerts

THE LEGEND OF TARZAN – Sexiest Performance in a Film – Male/Alexander Skarsgård

WHITE GIRL – Sexiest Performance in a Film – Female/Morgan Saylor

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA – Most Provocative Performance in a Film – Male/Casey Affleck

ELLE – Most Provocative Performance in a Film – Female/Isabelle Huppert

SUICIDE SQUAD – Sexiest Villain in a Film – Male/Jared Leto

SUICIDE SQUAD – Sexiest Villain in a Film – Female/Margot Robbie

I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO – Most Provocative Documentary

MOONLIGHT – Best Sexual Tension Between Characters in a Film/Trevante Rhodes and André Holland

MUSIC

CLOSE – Sexiest Music Video/Nick Jonas, featuring Tove Lo

HANDS TO MYSELF – Sexiest Song/Selena Gomez

WE THE PEOPLE – Most Provocative Song/A Tribe Called Quest

LAZARUS – Most Provocative Music Video / David Bowie

PILLOW TALK – Best Music Video Kiss/Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

WORK – Best Music Video Sex / Rhianna

NICK JONAS – Sexiest Male Artist

DIA LUPA – Sexiest Female Artist

FORMATION – Best Music Video Direction/Melina Matsoukas

BEYONCÉ – Most Provocative Artist

DIVE BAR TOUR – Best Live Performance/Lady Gaga

COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL – Best Festival or Concert Experience

VIDEO

THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS OF EDWARD ENNIFUL – Most Provocative Video / Nick Knight

PAST FORWARD – Sexiest Video/David O. Russell for Prada

F*CK ME – Most Erotic Video / Ruth Hogben, with Karlie Kloss

CARA DELEVINGNE VIDEO TRIBUTE – Sexiest Video Compilation/TheLeopard81

FASHION

TOM FORD – Sexiest Fashion Designer

HOOD BY AIR – Most Provocative Fashion

STUART WEITZMAN SPRING/SUMMER 2016 – Sexiest Fashion Designer

ANASTASIYA SCHEGLOVA FOR POINTSEVENMACH (PSM) MAGAZINE MARCH 2016 – Sexiest Magazine Editorial / Nicolas Guérin

MICA ARGANARAZ – Sexiest Female Model

KEITH CARLOS – Sexiest Male Model

GUCCI STORIES: THE MYTH OF ORPHEUS AND EURYDICE – Most Provocative Fashion Video / directed by Gia Coppola

TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2016 – Sexiest Fashion Video with Lady Gaga, directed by Nick Knight

FENDI COUTURE FALL/WINTER 2016/17 – Best Runway Show at Trevi Fountain, Rome

ART

JR – Most Provocative Artist

MARILYN MINTER – Most Erotic Artist

“L’IMAGE VOLÉE” – Best Curation Fondazione Prada

NAN GOLDIN: THE BALLAD OF SEXUAL DEPENDENCY – Best Event at the MoMA

KERRY JAMES MARSHALL: MASTRY – Best Show at a Museum or Gallery MCA Chicago

PHOTOGRAPHY

PETER LINDBERGH – Sexiest Photographer

NICOLAS GUÉRIN – Most Provocative Photographer

ELLEN VON UNWERTH – Sexiest Image by Eva Green in Glamour Italia August 2016

NICK KNIGHT – Best Fashion Image Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2016

JONATHAN BACHMAN – Most Provocative Image Demonstrator protesting the shooting death of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, LA, on July 9, 2016

DIANE ARBUS: IN THE BEGINNING – Best Show at a Museum or Gallery Met Breuer

PUBLIC, PRIVATE, SECRET – Best Curation at International Center of Photography

WORDS

WHAT BELONGS TO YOU – Most Erotic Novel Garth Greenwell

THE BELL JAR – Best Audio Read Sylvia Plath, read by Maggie Gyllenhaal

THEN COME BACK: THE LOST NERUDA POEMS Most Erotic Poetry

WAIT TILL I’M DEAD: UNCOLLECTED POEMS – Most Provocative Poetry by Allen Ginsber

MY FATHER, THE PORNOGRAPHER – Most Provocative Book Cover by Chris Offutt

FUTURE SEX – Sexiest Book Cover by Emily Witt

TRUE ROMANCE – Best Live Read Screenplay by Quentin Tarantino, Produced and Presented by Film Independent; Read directed by Jason Reitman

TELEVISION

THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY – Most Provocative TV Show

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK – Best TV Kiss Taylor Schilling and Laura Prepon

THE GIRLFRIEND EXPERIENCE – Sexiest TV Show

BLOODLINE – Best Opening Sequence in a TV Show

EASY – Best TV Sex Scene Orlando Bloom, Malin Akerman and Kate Micucci

GAME OF THRONES – Sexiest TV Performance – Male Kit Harrington

THE GIRLFRIEND EXPERIENCE – Sexiest TV Performance – Female Riley Keough

MR. ROBOT – Most Provocative TV Performance – Male – Rami Malik

HOMELAND – Most Provocative TV Performance – Female – Claire Danes

WESTWORLD – Best TV Group Sex

GAME OF THRONES – Best TV Wrong Sex – Nikolai Coster-Waldau and Lena Headey

BILLIONS – Sexiest TV Villain – Male Damien Lewis

GAME OF THRONES – Sexiest TV Villain – Female Lena Headey

THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY – Best Sexual Tension Between Characters in a TV Show Sarah Paulson and Sterling K. Brown

EXPOSURE

KIM KARDASHIAN – Sexiest Share by a Celebrity

SALLY MUSTANG – Sexiest Share by an Amateur

MADONNA – Most Provocative Share by a Celebrity

FABRIKA OUCH – Most Provocative Share by an Amateur

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

TOM FORD – Artist of the Year

