2016 PROVKR Awards Announced!

The first annual PROVOKR Awards – honoring the artists and entertainers who have created the Sexiest and most Provocative work in Film, TV, Music, Fashion, Art, Words and Social Media – have been announced today at PROVKR.com.
“At PROVOKR, it is our mission to bring the best and most exquisite of this kind of work to our audience. Thank you to the winners for maintaining such a high level of excellence during 2016,” said editor Howard Karren.
The complete list of winners follows the jump (some images marginally NSFW)”
The PROVOKR Awards 2016 Winners Announced
Celebrating the Sexiest and Most Provocative Achievement In Film, TV, Music, Fashion, Art, Words and Social Media
ELLE wins for Most Provocative Film of the Year. The Sexiest Villains in Film are JARED LETO and MARGOT ROBBIE in SUICIDE SQUAD. The Most Provocative Music Artist winner is BEYONCE?. PROVOKR awards The Sexiest TV Show of the Year to THE GIRLFRIEND EXPERIENCE. The Best TV Sex Scene is from EASY starring Orlando Bloom, Malin Akerman and Kate Micucci. The Artist of the Year is TOM FORD. (Full List of Winners on PROVOKR.com)
New York, NY (January 3, 2017): PROVOKR announces the first annual PROVOKR Awards honoring the artists and entertainers who have created the Sexiest and most Provocative work in Film, TV, Music, Fashion, Art, Words and Social Media. “At PROVOKR, it is our mission to bring the best and most exquisite of this kind of work to our audience. Thank you to the winners for maintaining such a high level of excellence during 2016,” said editor Howard Karren.
“Congratulations to the 2016 PROVOKR Awards winners, all of whose artistic achievements this year represent the best within the worlds of daring entertainment and provocative cultural work. Thanks for turning us on,” said Founder/CEO Marian Schwindeman.
FILM
ELLE – Most Provocative Film
THE HANDMAIDEN – Sexiest Film
AMERICAN HONEY – Sexiest Trailer
NOCTURNAL ANIMALS – Most Provocative Trailer
LA LA LAND – Best Film Kiss/Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone
A BIGGER SPLASH – Best Film Sex Scene/Tilda Swinton and Matthias Shoenaerts
THE LEGEND OF TARZAN – Sexiest Performance in a Film – Male/Alexander Skarsgård
WHITE GIRL – Sexiest Performance in a Film – Female/Morgan Saylor
MANCHESTER BY THE SEA – Most Provocative Performance in a Film – Male/Casey Affleck
ELLE – Most Provocative Performance in a Film – Female/Isabelle Huppert
SUICIDE SQUAD – Sexiest Villain in a Film – Male/Jared Leto
SUICIDE SQUAD – Sexiest Villain in a Film – Female/Margot Robbie
I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO – Most Provocative Documentary
MOONLIGHT – Best Sexual Tension Between Characters in a Film/Trevante Rhodes and André Holland
MUSIC
CLOSE – Sexiest Music Video/Nick Jonas, featuring Tove Lo
HANDS TO MYSELF – Sexiest Song/Selena Gomez
WE THE PEOPLE – Most Provocative Song/A Tribe Called Quest
LAZARUS – Most Provocative Music Video / David Bowie
PILLOW TALK – Best Music Video Kiss/Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid
WORK – Best Music Video Sex / Rhianna
NICK JONAS – Sexiest Male Artist
DIA LUPA – Sexiest Female Artist
FORMATION – Best Music Video Direction/Melina Matsoukas
BEYONCÉ – Most Provocative Artist
DIVE BAR TOUR – Best Live Performance/Lady Gaga
COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL – Best Festival or Concert Experience
VIDEO
THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS OF EDWARD ENNIFUL – Most Provocative Video / Nick Knight
PAST FORWARD – Sexiest Video/David O. Russell for Prada
F*CK ME – Most Erotic Video / Ruth Hogben, with Karlie Kloss
CARA DELEVINGNE VIDEO TRIBUTE – Sexiest Video Compilation/TheLeopard81
FASHION
TOM FORD – Sexiest Fashion Designer
HOOD BY AIR – Most Provocative Fashion
STUART WEITZMAN SPRING/SUMMER 2016 – Sexiest Fashion Designer
ANASTASIYA SCHEGLOVA FOR POINTSEVENMACH (PSM) MAGAZINE MARCH 2016 – Sexiest Magazine Editorial / Nicolas Guérin
MICA ARGANARAZ – Sexiest Female Model
KEITH CARLOS – Sexiest Male Model
GUCCI STORIES: THE MYTH OF ORPHEUS AND EURYDICE – Most Provocative Fashion Video / directed by Gia Coppola
TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2016 – Sexiest Fashion Video with Lady Gaga, directed by Nick Knight
FENDI COUTURE FALL/WINTER 2016/17 – Best Runway Show at Trevi Fountain, Rome
ART
JR – Most Provocative Artist
MARILYN MINTER – Most Erotic Artist
“L’IMAGE VOLÉE” – Best Curation Fondazione Prada
NAN GOLDIN: THE BALLAD OF SEXUAL DEPENDENCY – Best Event at the MoMA
KERRY JAMES MARSHALL: MASTRY – Best Show at a Museum or Gallery MCA Chicago
PHOTOGRAPHY
PETER LINDBERGH – Sexiest Photographer
NICOLAS GUÉRIN – Most Provocative Photographer
ELLEN VON UNWERTH – Sexiest Image by Eva Green in Glamour Italia August 2016
NICK KNIGHT – Best Fashion Image Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2016
JONATHAN BACHMAN – Most Provocative Image Demonstrator protesting the shooting death of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, LA, on July 9, 2016
DIANE ARBUS: IN THE BEGINNING – Best Show at a Museum or Gallery Met Breuer
PUBLIC, PRIVATE, SECRET – Best Curation at International Center of Photography
WORDS
WHAT BELONGS TO YOU – Most Erotic Novel Garth Greenwell
THE BELL JAR – Best Audio Read Sylvia Plath, read by Maggie Gyllenhaal
THEN COME BACK: THE LOST NERUDA POEMS Most Erotic Poetry
WAIT TILL I’M DEAD: UNCOLLECTED POEMS – Most Provocative Poetry by Allen Ginsber
MY FATHER, THE PORNOGRAPHER – Most Provocative Book Cover by Chris Offutt
FUTURE SEX – Sexiest Book Cover by Emily Witt
TRUE ROMANCE – Best Live Read Screenplay by Quentin Tarantino, Produced and Presented by Film Independent; Read directed by Jason Reitman
TELEVISION
THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY – Most Provocative TV Show
ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK – Best TV Kiss Taylor Schilling and Laura Prepon
THE GIRLFRIEND EXPERIENCE – Sexiest TV Show
BLOODLINE – Best Opening Sequence in a TV Show
EASY – Best TV Sex Scene Orlando Bloom, Malin Akerman and Kate Micucci
GAME OF THRONES – Sexiest TV Performance – Male Kit Harrington
THE GIRLFRIEND EXPERIENCE – Sexiest TV Performance – Female Riley Keough
MR. ROBOT – Most Provocative TV Performance – Male – Rami Malik
HOMELAND – Most Provocative TV Performance – Female – Claire Danes
WESTWORLD – Best TV Group Sex
GAME OF THRONES – Best TV Wrong Sex – Nikolai Coster-Waldau and Lena Headey
BILLIONS – Sexiest TV Villain – Male Damien Lewis
GAME OF THRONES – Sexiest TV Villain – Female Lena Headey
THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY – Best Sexual Tension Between Characters in a TV Show Sarah Paulson and Sterling K. Brown
EXPOSURE
KIM KARDASHIAN – Sexiest Share by a Celebrity
SALLY MUSTANG – Sexiest Share by an Amateur
MADONNA – Most Provocative Share by a Celebrity
FABRIKA OUCH – Most Provocative Share by an Amateur
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
TOM FORD – Artist of the Year