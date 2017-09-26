British comics publisher 2000 AD will be hosting a panel on the history and politics of Judge Dredd at New York Comic-Con 2017. The publisher will also hold autograph sessions with Jock, Lee Garbett, Rob Williams and Arthur Wyatt.

New York Comic Con takes place October 5th – 8th at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

2000AD Goes To NYCC 2017!

Jock (Batman, The Losers), Lee Garbett (Loki), Rob Williams (Suicide Squad), Alex De Campi (DREDD, Mayday) and Arthur Wyatt (DREDD) head 2000 AD’s creator line-up at New York Comic Con next week!

The legendary British comic hits one of the biggest conventions in the US and Booth 2244 will be packed with Thrill-power, from the latest graphic novel collections to merchandise, including pin badges and prints by Vice Press!

The full line-up of signings showcases some of the best art and writing talent to come out of the Galaxy’s Greatest Comic, including Jock – the visionary artist behind the look of the 2012 DREDD movie – and the new movie- tie-in writing partnership of Arthur Wyatt and Alex De Campi.

Plus, conventioneers will get the chance to roam the poisoned wastelands of Nu Earth by playing the demo of the hotly-anticipated Rogue Trooper Redux. Launching October 17, Rogue Trooper Redux allows players to become one of 2000 AD’s most enduringly popular characters – Gerry Finley-Day and Dave Gibbons’ blue-skinned, genetically-modified super-soldier!

And to celebrate 40 years of the toughest lawman of the future, a special panel on the Saturday will look at the history and politics of Judge Dredd with special guests Rob Williams, Ulises Farinas (Judge Dredd: Blessed Earth), Kelly Kanayama (Women Write About Comics), Rosie Knight (Nerdist), Arthur Wyatt, and Alex de Campi.

It promises to be another action-packed week at New York Comic Con – make sure you get your dose of 2000 AD Thrill-power!