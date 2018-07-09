20/20 Special Edition Documents Efforts to Save Thailand 13!

CBS newsmagazine 20/20 will broadcast a special edition – Thailand Rescue: Race Against Time – on Tuesday, July 10th.

The special will document the rescue efforts to save 12 boys and their coach who became trapped in a cave in Thailand on June 23 after their exit became blocked by flash flooding.

‘20/20’ Airs Tuesday, July 10 (9:00 – 10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC

ABC News presents a special edition of “20/20” documenting the rescue efforts to save 12 boys and their coach who became trapped in a cave in Thailand on June 23 after their exit became blocked by flash flooding. With on-the-ground reporting from chief national correspondent Matt Gutman, foreign correspondent James Longman and correspondent Adrienne Bankert, the special features a minute-by-minute account of how the situation unfolded along with the most recent developments, including the rescue of the first several boys. The hour includes interviews with classmates of the boys; Carl Henderson, an English teacher at a local school in the boys’ community; Nopparat Kanthawong, the boys’ head soccer coach; Bill Whitehouse, vice chairman of the British Cave Rescue Council and more. “20/20” airs Tuesday, July 10 (9:00 – 10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

“20/20” is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.

